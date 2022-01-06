2021 was a busy year for the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Task Force. The MSTF teams visited 95 remote communities, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. The biggest challenge that the teams in Western Alaska and the Arctic witnessed weren’t a result of a lack of preparedness, but rather climate change and pollution, according to the release.
The Marine Safety Task Force initiative is in charge of the seasonal deployment of Coast Guard teams to remote areas across the state. The initiative focuses on improving public safety and protecting the environment. It does this through vessel and facility inspections, train operators, promotes preparedness and safety programs and in general, raises awareness of the maritime domain.
“When we say MSTF improves our maritime domain awareness, we’re talking about putting our boots on the ground in as many locations within our area of responsibility as possible,” Capt. Leanne Lusk, a commander in Sector Anchorage, said in the release. “We mean talking to the people we serve, to learn about the unique challenges they face in their communities and in their waters. We mean seeing with our own eyes some of the dangers to the public due to a changing climate, in the dynamic landscapes and waterways around their homes.”
Oil spills are particularly worrying. This fear is not unfounded — recent oil spills have had devastating impacts on maritime communities and marine life. In 2019, a 3,000 gallon heavy fuel oil on Shuyak Island cost $9 million to clean up. Last winter, there were five oil spills in remote communities that cost some of them tens of thousands of dollars in both cleanup and lost fuel, according to the release. Just a few weeks ago, on Dec. 16, 1,900 gallons of oil spilled from the Northwest Arctic Borough School District in Kivalina, which required a joint response from the Coast Guard and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the release stated.
The Coast Guard mentioned Bristol Bay, as an area of concern. If there is an oil spill nearby, it could devastate commercial salmon fishing, the release stated.
Further north, island communities are already feeling the impact of climate change. The Coast Guard deployed one of the Marine Safety Task Force teams to Little Diomede, an island in the Bering Straits that is less than three miles from Big Diomede, which is a part of Russia. While visiting the island, which has 98 residents, the team was told that receding ice threatened the community’s way of life, according to the release. People on Little Diomede rely on blue king crab, walrus, seal and, occasionally, polar bears for food in the winter. To harvest these creatures, they need ice that is thick enough to walk on, but for the past seven years, this ice has been falling back, according to the release.
“Climate change is everywhere, not just on our island,” Environmental Coordinator and Vice-Mayor on Little Diomede Opik Ahkinga said in the release. “We are concerned that hunting for our traditional Inupiaq foods will be lost. For three years now, we have not seen full meat racks of oogruk (seal) and walrus. We are also concerned about the increased shipping near our island and the potential for groundings and possible oil spills.”
In addition to monitoring the impacts of oil spills and climate change, this past year Marine Safety Task Force teams conducted 128 fuel storage facility inspections, 470 commercial fishing vessel exams, five gold dredge exams and oversaw six fuel-to-shore transfers, according to the release. The Marine Safety Task Force initiative will continue through 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.