Scott Hahn, most recently the city manager in Rifle, Colo., is the only remaining finalist for the Kodiak Island Borough Manager position, according to the borough’s Special Project Support Meagan Christiansen.
Borough manager finalist John Millan has withdrawn from consideration, Christiansen said, and KDM previously reported that finalist Jessica Johnson accepted a position she was offered the day before her finalist interview for the borough manager job.
Millan is currently the deputy director for the city of Pasco, Wash. He has been in public works for 13 years.
Johnson is executive officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak. She recently confirmed she will be retiring from the Coast Guard after a 21-year career in engineering and facilities management. She interviewed for the borough manager position last September, but at the time had not made a decision on whether she was going to stay in the Coast Guard, and the Borough Assembly wanted to move forward with plans to select a new borough manager.
Dave Conrad has been serving as interim borough manager after a previous out-of-state finalist, Elke Doom, who had been offered the job, said no to terms of a revised contract.
Conrad has served as interim borough manager twice in the past two years after the Borough Assembly fired its last two managers. Both times he has said he was not interested in pursuing the position on a permanent basis.
At last Thursday’s Borough Assembly work session, Christiansen spoke of five proposals from executive search firms that could assist in finding a borough manager. She wrote to KDM that the firms offer slightly different approaches. Assembly member Scott Smiley requested material to review the different firms.
“Last July there were five proposals submitted from Alaska and/or Pacific Northwest firms,” Christiansen wrote in an email to KDM. “However, I do not know if they are still valid due to the passage of time.”
The Alaska Municipal League provides a list of people offering interim borough manager services on its website, Christiansen said at last Thursday’s work session. Interim borough managers may be contracted to fill in for a specific period of time or until the position has been filled, depending on terms of the contract.
Christiansen said the Alaska Municipal League does not go through vetting processes, and if the Assembly was to pursue this option the Borough Assembly would need to vet the applicants themselves.
Smiley said the Borough Assembly has previously interviewed 20 or 21 applicants through this service. “I really strongly believe we have exhausted the kinds of applicants that AML will be able to provide for us through their system,” Smiley said during the work session. “I think we need to try something different. I think of the applicants... there were very few that met our criteria. I just think we aren’t going to come up with anybody new.”
The Borough Assembly has scheduled an executive session for Thursday to discuss confidential written advice provided by the borough attorney. The advice is stated in the agenda item’s report to be regarding “the borough’s legal obligation in the selection process, obligations to particular applicants, and potential borough liability which may arise relating to those obligations.”
Conrad, in an email to KDM, said: “My thought is that the Assembly is being cautious, proceeding so that past applicants are not placed in a position that would allow a suit based on a number of things. I think that the support is the ability to ask specific questions associated with avoidance of controversy regarding past rejected applicants and the legal responsibilities or requirements when signing a contract with a search firm.”
After reviewing the advice, the Borough Assembly could come out of the executive session and make a decision on how to proceed, or could hold that decision for another meeting.
No decisions can be made during an executive session.
