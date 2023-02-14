Scott Hahn, most recently the city manager in Rifle, Colo., is the only remaining finalist for the Kodiak Island Borough Manager position, according to the borough’s Special Project Support Meagan Christiansen.

Borough manager finalist John Millan has withdrawn from consideration, Christiansen said, and KDM previously reported that finalist Jessica Johnson accepted a position she was offered the day before her finalist interview for the borough manager job.

