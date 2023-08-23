Kodiak High School is cracking down on cell phone use in classrooms.
A new cell phone policy will be in place when high school classes start on Monday.
The new policy, which includes confiscation of phones until the end of class on first offense and a two-day suspension for failing to hand over a phone when asked, was the result of parent meetings and was shaped, in part, by the feedback from more than 150 family survey returns, high school Vice Principal Kathryn Symmes told KDM.
In an email to KDM, Symmes explained the rationale behind the new rules.
“Improved Academic Performance: Research reveals that undistracted students demonstrate better recall abilities, leading to markedly better test scores.
“Increased Engagement: In the absence of phone distractions, students participate more actively in class discussions and engage more deeply with the content. This not only enhances their learning experience but also promotes collaboration and peer-to-peer interactions.
“Minimized Distractions: The modern classroom faces an unprecedented level of digital distractions. Teachers believe that these digital interruptions hinder the learning process. By reducing these distractions, we can reclaim crucial learning moments.
“Promotion of Mental Well-being: Beyond academics, our students’ mental well-being is paramount. With many teenagers experiencing stress related to their phones, structured phone usage times can help mitigate these feelings, guiding students towards a healthier, more balanced relationship with technology.
“Preservation of Integrity and Safety: Unregulated phone usage can lead to issues like cyberbullying and academic dishonesty. By implementing a clear policy, we set a precedent for responsible and ethical behavior,” Symmes wrote.
The new policy is about creating an environment that prioritizes learning and the overall well-being of students, she added. “It’s a step towards preparing them for a future where they can leverage technology responsibly, ensuring that human connections and interactions remain at the heart of their educational journey.”
High school parents were mailed letters this week describing the rules. Here is the policy as written in the Kodiak High School Student Handbook.
“While students are in class, it is expected that cell phones will be out of sight and earbuds removed.
Consequences for failing to meet the expectations:
First Offense: Warning and teacher keeps the device until the end of class.
Second Offense: Cell phone/electronic device will be taken up by the teacher and turned into the front office. Student may pick up the device at the end of the day. Parent/Guardian(s) are contacted by the teacher.
Third Offense: Cell phone/electronic device taken up by the teacher and turned into the main office. Parent contacted by school administrator. Parent/Guardian may pick up the device at the front office. Student not permitted to have cell phone on person for the remainder of the semester (device must be in locker or turned in to the office daily).
Failure to hand over a cell phone when requested by a teacher may result in a two-day out-of-school suspension. The school is not responsible for lost/stolen electronic devices. This includes cell phones, earbuds, as well as smart watches. Students who bring such items to school do so at their own risk,” the policy states.
Previously, individual teachers set their own cell phone rules for their classrooms. “As with any changes in expectations, we expect some challenges, but we believe this will be as successful as it was in the middle school,” Symmes wrote.
Kodiak School Board member Judy Carstens, who helped initiate the middle school policy last school year, said she’s glad the high school is putting the squeeze on cell phones in the classroom.
“A few years ago some parents came to me and asked me, ‘How do we keep cell phones out of the classroom?’ And so we implemented a cell phone policy in the junior high, and it was very successful. So we decided to try it at the high school,” Carstens said in an interview with KDM.
Carstens said she believes that cell phones are a cause of social isolation, preventing students from fully recovering after two years of full and partial school closings due to the COVID pandemic. “We need to do all we can to bring kids back from the losses they had during the pandemic,” she said.
