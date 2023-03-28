The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education is considering, among other things, not filling certain middle school and high school teaching positions that are currently unfilled as a way to control costs next year. The school district currently has a $4.1 million budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2024.

The school board has several options as it looks at next year’s budget. It could not make any proposed changes and hold out that the Borough Assembly comes up with more money for schools. Or the school board could wait and see if the state Legislature is going to increase per-pupil spending. Or it could propose some or enough cuts to the school budget that the funding issue could be resolved with some or even no additional help from the state.

