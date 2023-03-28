The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education is considering, among other things, not filling certain middle school and high school teaching positions that are currently unfilled as a way to control costs next year. The school district currently has a $4.1 million budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2024.
The school board has several options as it looks at next year’s budget. It could not make any proposed changes and hold out that the Borough Assembly comes up with more money for schools. Or the school board could wait and see if the state Legislature is going to increase per-pupil spending. Or it could propose some or enough cuts to the school budget that the funding issue could be resolved with some or even no additional help from the state.
It does not appear, based on previous Borough Assembly conversations, that it has much of an appetite to raise property taxes as a way to generate more money for schools.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through the next fiscal year, if necessary. But for Fiscal Year 2025 there will be “substantial cuts to services” if the district doesn’t receive more funding, according to BOE President Dave Johnson, in a previous interview with KDM.
Spending on teaching staff is one of the school district’s biggest expenses. Spending in other staffing areas, from janitors and cafeteria workers to principals and district staffing, was not immediately known and as a result is not included in this story.
The Board of Education has sent out a notice for a special meeting and public hearing to discuss next year’s proposed budget this Thursday at 6:30 p.m in the district’s Central Offices.
Currently, the Kodiak Island Borough School District is projecting it will receive about $44.5 million in revenue, and it is projecting expenses totaling $48.6 million for Fiscal Year 2024.
Part of the problem in funding Kodiak public schools is the district’s declining student population count, which directly results in less state funding on a per-pupil basis. The school district is projecting to have 2,250 students enrolled for 2024, down from 2,271 students in the current year. The average daily membership, which is a more accurate representation of the number of students in the district’s schools on a day-to-day basis, is projected to be at 2,130 students for 2024, down from 2,195 students.
Raising student-to-teacher ratios, sharing teachers between schools, re-allocating resources and reviewing electives and other programs could be part of the Board of Education’s money saving strategy.
A presentation earlier this month to the Board of Education by Superintendent Cyndy Mika looked at raising the student-to-teacher ratio for the district’s middle school and high school to 30 students per teacher.
This has the potential to reduce the staff needed by about four full-time staff members. Currently, Kodiak High School has the full-time equivalent of 85 faculty and staff members for 611 students and Kodiak Middle School has 62 full-time-equivalent faculty and staff members for 429 students.
The Board of Education has said that teachers’ positions will not be cut if they are currently staffed, but could be reduced through attrition. The Board of Education has made it a goal for the upcoming Fiscal Year to reduce expenses through non-personnel expenses.
Those teaching positions could come from math, English, history or elective courses. However, scheduling and program changes may be needed for that to work.
Other efficiencies could include creating the same seven-period day for both middle and high schools to share teachers between the schools, reviewing electives and programs, and looking at the grade configuration for elementary schools in the district. Currently, Kodiak High School uses a six-period day, and Kodiak Middle School uses a seven-period day. The schedules would need to match for teachers to be able to be shared across the schools.
The amount of money the efficiencies could save is dependent on the BOE’s decision regarding changes to graduation requirements, among other things. The number of credits students need to graduate as well as changes in school schedules would have an impact on how the district could save funds.
With all these efficiencies, including staff reallocation and a concept for the elementary schools known as stratification, the school district could save the school district about $1.7 million after several years according to budget presentations.
Main Elementary has 67.13 full-time-equivalent faculty and staff for 289 students, Peterson Elementary has 38.84 FTEs for 234 students, East Elementary has 47.94 FTEs for 194 students, and North Star Elementary has 28.55 FTEs for 187 students.
The school district has approached the concept of grade reconfiguration, or stratification, before. Under a previously discussed reconfiguration plan in 2019, all preschool to first-grade students would attend East Elementary, grades 2-3 would be placed at North Star and Main Elementary would take grades 4-5, according to previous KDM reporting. This could reduce the numbers of teachers needed across these schools because of the natural differences that occur in class sizes. One school might have a kindergarten class of 10 students, while another school might have a class with as many as 20 students.
Under the previously discussed plan, Peterson Elementary, which is closest to U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, would have remained a traditional K-5 elementary school, according to previous KDM reporting. However, changes could be made if the concept is revisited.
At the same time, the state legislature has been looking into increasing the amount of funding that Alaska schools receive, a figure known as base student allocation. However, any potential increase in per-student funding is far from certain at this point.
The Board of Education is looking into requesting an extra $500,000 from the Borough Assembly to help fund the deficit, based on presentations made during a Joint Work Session last Thursday. After the Board of Education submits and preliminarily approves next year’s budget, the Borough Assembly has 30 days to determine the amount of money to be made available for school funding.
