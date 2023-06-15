On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers broadcast an emergency message across the state: A 2-year-old in Fairbanks had been taken from her caregiver and was missing.
The alert was broadcast by TV and radio, as well as transmitted to the cellphones of hundreds of thousands of people across the state. The 2-year-old was found in less than an hour.
That evening, Troopers quietly announced that the alert was based on bad information: JeanTamas Brown, whom Troopers said had taken the child, committed no crime.
A Fairbanks judge lifted a domestic violence protection order against Brown earlier that day, and Troopers falsely believed it was still in effect.
Though Brown committed no crime, his name, picture and a description of his truck had already been broadcast across the state, along with a message declaring that he had abducted the 2-year-old, his daughter.
Troopers’ subsequent explanation wasn’t distributed as broadly. The Amber Alert system allows people to be notified quickly; retractions don’t get the same attention.
Brown could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Tuesday’s mistake was a result of communication between the court system and law enforcement moving more slowly than the events that precipitated the Amber Alert.
Ordinarily, when a judge lifts a protective order, the people involved know because they attend the hearing or are notified by email the same day. Police also are notified by email, said Rebecca Koford, an administrative attorney and the court system’s spokesperson.
“It’s not going to be an instantaneous thing ever, but it is the same day,” she said.
On Tuesday, the order affecting Brown was dissolved in the morning. He was present. The person who had requested the order wasn’t.
Sometime about 1 o’clock, Brown went to the house where his daughter was being cared for.
According to an account provided by Troopers, he entered the house and took his daughter without explaining what was going on. Troopers described the child as “medically fragile” and reliant on regular medication that Brown did not take.
The homeowner called 911, saying the child had been abducted. Neither the caller nor Troopers knew the protective order had been lifted.
Was there any way for the troopers to know that?
“I don’t think so, no,” Koford said.
Austin McDaniel, communications director for the Troopers, said the agency stands by its decision to issue an Amber Alert.
“The information known to law enforcement at the time that the child was abducted provided us with enough information to substantiate that the child was in imminent danger,” he said. “The child’s biological father entered a residence he was not welcome in, and took a medically fragile child that requires regular medication and fled the house without the medication or providing explanation to the child’s caregiver. This situation was far from the more typical custodial interference situations that we encounter daily and work through.”
Troopers received a copy of the dissolved protective order about 4:15 p.m., which McDaniel said was “a reasonable amount of time to receive such an order.”
But by that time, the Amber Alert had been issued, a tipster had informed Troopers, and the 2-year-old was found and returned to her mother.
“We let (Brown) go on his way and returned the child to the mother and … informed them they’d have to work this through the civil system. There was no crime being committed at this point,” McDaniel said.
Looking back, McDaniel said, “If we were to encounter a similar situation tomorrow our response would again be to activate the Amber Alert system as time is of the essence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.