This year’s ComFish Expo is being moved to Kodiak High School and will run March 16-18.
Last year’s location, the Best Western Kodiak Inn’s convention center, is being converted to other uses and is no longer available.
“ComFish provides a unique opportunity for people to bring their goods and services directly to where people in the fishing industry live and work,” said Jena Lowmaster, executive director at the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. “It is also a one-stop shop for stakeholders to get the latest information about seafood industry issues.”
ComFish forums will run throughout the duration of the event. While topics and speakers are still being finalized, forums in previous years have included everything from state and federal legislative updates, issues relating to fisheries safety and advice for boat owners and crew captains. Other topics have included information on specific fisheries, updates on the Magnuson-Stevens Fisheries and Conservation and Management Act, climate change and by-catch.
Forums typically provide time for audience questions, and they will be live streamed for those who are unable to make it to Kodiak for the event.
Last year’s presenters included Ben Daly, a research coordinator at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, ADF&G Area Manager Nat Nichols, Marysia Szymkowiak, a research social scientist with NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Michael Litzow, director of NOAA’s Fisheries Lab, Garrett Evridge, managing director of the Alaska Ocean Cluster, Alaska Sea Grant Fellow Tav Ammu, Sea Grant Extension Leader Gabe Dunham, and representatives from the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
ComFish will run from 10 am to 4 pm each day. Vendor Expo registration is open, and attendee registration will open on Jan. 30. More information can be found at ComFishAK.com.
Now in its 44th year, ComFish is the largest and longest-running fisheries trade show in Alaska.
Kodiak is home to a diverse fishing fleet, with more than 700 vessels homeported at its two harbors. Kodiak consistently ranks as one of the top five U.S. fishing ports for seafood landings and values.
