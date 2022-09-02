With a life on the line, instincts kicked in for former Kodiak High School athletic standout Jackson Krug.
Recently in California, Krug pulled a drowning teenager out of a river after the person had jumped off a cliff that was an estimated 20 feet above the water.
It was a warm day in Susanville, and Krug had been jumping off the same cliff with his college basketball buddies when he watched the 19-year-old plunge into the water. The person’s head briefly emerged before sinking back into the water.
At that point, Krug knew the young man was in trouble. Without hesitation, the Kodiak state champion swimmer jumped off the cliff to save him.
“It was like a movie — you know when people are falling down in the water and reaching for you — it was crazy,” Krug said. “I brought him up to the surface, and me and my friends got him back to normal.”
Krug said the river was about 20 feet deep, and the teenager had nearly reached the bottom before Krug scooped him up and brought him to the surface. Luckily, Krug said the person hadn’t inhaled water because he held his breath the whole time.
“We got him upright, and he was just breathing and breathing and breathing,” said Krug, a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High School and a key member of the swimming and basketball teams.
After making sure the individual was OK, Krug returned to his dorm at Lassen College and reflected on what had just transpired. He immediately called his parents back on The Rock.
“I was freaking out. I had never saved somebody’s life. It hit me that I saved someone from dying,” Krug said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.