CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The St. Marguerite d’Youville Food Pantry opened in the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center last Friday. The pantry honors the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart and is named after the Grey Nuns founder, St. Marguerite d’Youville.

 Caleb Oswell

Hospital staff has opened a food pantry for the benefit of caregivers and in honor of the work of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in Kodiak.

The food pantry opened in the cafeteria of the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Sister Bridgett Connor and Sister Diane Bardol.

