Hospital staff has opened a food pantry for the benefit of caregivers and in honor of the work of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in Kodiak.
The food pantry opened in the cafeteria of the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Sister Bridgett Connor and Sister Diane Bardol.
“It’s like when you drop a pebble in the water, those rings go out and their energy never ends,” Bardol said during the ceremony. “So, this little pebble [the pantry] is giving energy of compassion and service and love to people which will never end.”
Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart was created by the Sisters of Charity of the Hospital General, a congregation founded in 1737 in Montreal by St. Marguerite d’Youville. They came to Kodiak in 1944 and ended up taking over operations of the local hospital, which had been built in 1939 but was not being properly taken care of.
“Every time I come back to Kodiak it’s coming home,” Bardol said. “I’ve been on a long trip, and finally the trip is over. And I’m back even if it’s only [for] five days. So, I thank you for being family, and I thank you for allowing this.”
In 1944, the Sisters found a hospital devoid of staff. Not only did they find the right people to keep the doors open, the Grey Nuns continued to operate the hospital until 1978. Even after they were no longer involved with the hospital they maintained a presence in town by providing help in education, library services and businesses, among other things, until 2009.
“In Kodiak they were a huge influence… . They’ve touched everyone who’s ever met them,” Providence Kodiak Administrative Assistant Fru Finn told KDM.
This history led Finn to dedicate the food pantry to the Grey Nuns. Her idea for the pantry was inspired by a similar food pantry established in an Oregon facility.
The pantry will be stocked with non-perishable food items by Providence employees and caregivers. The goal of the pantry is to discreetly allow caregivers to help other caregivers by offering shelf-stable and non-perishable food items to take home.
“They’re giving to others and letting them know that they are appreciated and cared for, and it also gives them an opportunity to pay that back,” Finn told KDM.
