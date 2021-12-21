Allegations of child abuse were made against two people in October while they were working at the Kodiak Baptist Mission Preschool, according to the Friends of Kodiak Facebook page.
The Facebook account of Carlos Hathcock claimed that there were two reports of child abuse — one physical and one sexual — that were made to the Alaska State Troopers in October concerning alleged incidents that happened at KBMP. The allegations concerned two distinct adults working at the preschool and two distinct children, the account of Hathcock said, citing a “trusted and well respected member of the community.”
Carlos Hathcock could not be reached for further information.
The Kodiak Baptist Mission addressed the allegations in an email that was signed by Johnny Walker, Kodiak Baptist Mission executive director. The KDM received a copy of the email. In it, Walker claimed the following about the allegations of physical abuse:
A teacher picked up a child who was crying while waiting to go to the bathroom, the email stated. The child’s mother found bruises on the child and reported the incident to the Kodiak Baptist Mission Preschool. The teacher, who violated KBMP’s protocol which is to “not touch a child no matter what the reason,” was suspended, the email stated. It stated that the teacher, “even with the best intended , [sic] violated that protocol. Never any abuse intended but still in the wrong.”
As for the alleged instance of sexual abuse, “Without leaking details that muddy the investigation , [sic] the allegation as presented is implausible. Simply in my opinion could not have occurred like it was said to happen,” the email read.
In a statement given to the KDM, Walker said, “It’s premature to discuss the details of an investigation.”
Neither of the accused individuals is working at Kodiak Baptist Mission, according to the email.
Public information officers from Alaska State Troopers did not respond to questions about allegations of abuse that happened at Kodiak Baptist Mission Preschool, nor to requests for more information about the alleged instance of sexual abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.