The Kodiak Community Foundation gave an overview of the past and shared excitement about the future during its first-ever annual meeting, which was held Tuesday at Kodiak College.
Program Manager Brianna Cooper helped facilitate the event, and spoke on a range of topics.
“We are proud to be one of 11 affiliates with the Alaska Community Foundation,” Cooper said. “Together we are working to build philanthropy across our state one community at a time.”
Foundation members spoke on topics ranging from grant writing to block parties during the course of the meeting.
Treasurer Kerry Irons shared the status of the endowment, while exuding an excitement about the long-term impact of donations from community members. Specifically, she said: “As we move forward, it is my hope that our endowment will grow, and we will be able to increase our support for Kodiak’s nonprofit community — enriching all of our lives.”
The approximate value of the endowment is currently $650,000, Cooper told KDM on Thursday.
“We are looking forward to another successful grant-writing workshop for our wonderful non-profit as well as our annual downtown block party,” Chair Laura Arboleda said at the meeting. “Last year’s party had a great turnout and this year we hope to double the fun with food trucks, local music, dance, local artists, and our nonprofits. We look forward to celebrating our Kodiak community.”
The Kodiak Community Foundation was established in 2013 to provide ongoing support and stability for local nonprofit organizations.
