Cruise ship

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Roald Amundsen docked in Kodiak in July. 

Both the Silver Muse and the Silver Shadow have canceled their planned stops in Kodiak this year, leaving only six more cruise ships scheduled to dock on The Rock between today and Oct. 6.

The Roald Amundsen, with a capacity for 565 passengers, was scheduled to make its last stop of the year in Kodiak at 9 am today. On its most recent Kodiak visit, which was Aug. 1, the Hurtigruten Cruises’ vessel carried 308 visitors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.