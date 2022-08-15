Both the Silver Muse and the Silver Shadow have canceled their planned stops in Kodiak this year, leaving only six more cruise ships scheduled to dock on The Rock between today and Oct. 6.
The Roald Amundsen, with a capacity for 565 passengers, was scheduled to make its last stop of the year in Kodiak at 9 am today. On its most recent Kodiak visit, which was Aug. 1, the Hurtigruten Cruises’ vessel carried 308 visitors.
The next cruise ship won’t arrive in Kodiak until Sept. 10, when the V-Ships’ Scenic Eclipse is scheduled to make its local port of call. It has a capacity for 237 passengers.
Four days later, the Nieuw Amsterdam, a Holland America vessel with a capacity for 2,106 passengers, is scheduled to arrive.
That visit is scheduled to be followed by the L’Austral on Sept. 21, followed by the Viking Orion on Sept. 28 and then the season ends on Oct. 6 with the arrival of the Regatta.
This year’s season will end up generating only a fraction of the traffic that Kodiak received from cruise ships in 2019, the last cruise ship season.
Kodiak originally was scheduled to host approximately 18 cruise ships this year, starting in April, but the Russia-Ukraine war caused almost half of those vessels to cancel plans before the season even started.
“A lot of those ships come from Asia and Russia,” Aimee Williams, executive director of Discover Kodiak, said in a previous interview. “Because of the conflict in that area those ships didn’t come. … It’s not that those ships didn’t come to Alaska — it’s just that they didn’t come up the Aleutian chain.”
Each cruise ship spends only part of a day in Kodiak, but they spend enough time for their passengers to take part in shore excursions if they so choose.
“If [cruise ship passengers] do shore excursions it gives those businesses a bump in their revenue,” said Williams. And cruise ship passengers produce a potential benefit for Kodiak beyond the actual local dollars spent.
“They’re important to the community because they introduce a lot of people to Kodiak” who may then come for a destination vacation or tell their friends and neighbors about the opportunities, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.