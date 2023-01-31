Halibut

Graph courtesy of Alaska Boats and Permits in Homer

 Laine Welch

Pacific halibut fishermen will have fewer fish to catch this year in all but the West Coast region.

Total “removals” of Pacific halibut have been cut by 10.31% for 2023 to 36.97 million pounds for all users. That includes takes by commercial, sport, subsistence fishermen and halibut caught and discarded as bycatch in eight fishing regions for California, Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Alaska.

