The M/V Tustumena will make two more trips to Kodiak at the start of December, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Today, the ferry is scheduled to depart from Port Lions at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Ouzinkie at 10:30 a.m. Afterward, she will leave Ouzinkie for Kodiak at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Kodiak at 12:45 p.m.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the Tusty will leave Kodiak at 9 a.m. to travel to Ouzinkie where she is scheduled to arrive at 10:30 a.m. Afterward, she will depart from Ouzinkie at 11 a.m. to go to Port Lions where she is scheduled to arrive at noon. Later, the Tusty will leave Port Lions at 12:45 p.m. and head for Homer, where she is scheduled to arrive at 11:15 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Tustumena will leave Homer at 9 a.m. and sail to Kodiak, where she is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. From Kodiak, she will leave the island at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, to go back to Homer. She is scheduled to arrive in Homer at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
After that, the Tustumena is not scheduled to make any trips until May.
