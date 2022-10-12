KWRCC

Courtesy of Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center

The 2nd Time Around donation room at the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Items are free and the room is open to the public. 

The Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Emergency Fund is seeking donations to help the center respond to domestic emergencies.

KWRCC Executive Director Rebecca Shields said money raised this month will be earmarked for crisis response needs such as hotel rooms, transportation, household expenses and other things that directly help domestic violence victims.

