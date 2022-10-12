The Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center’s annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Emergency Fund is seeking donations to help the center respond to domestic emergencies.
KWRCC Executive Director Rebecca Shields said money raised this month will be earmarked for crisis response needs such as hotel rooms, transportation, household expenses and other things that directly help domestic violence victims.
“This is for direct client needs,” Shields said. “There’s a lot of things we do that are outside our budget, like helping someone get out of a dangerous situation immediately or helping with needed expenses. There are so many things we can do for someone in a domestic violence situation, it’s like pebbles on a beach.”
KWRCC serves the city and six Kodiak Island villages, runs its educational and outreach programs and maintains its 25-bed shelter on an approximately $1 million annual budget.
More than half of that funding comes from the Alaska State Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault within the Department of Public Safety. The rest come from grants and local individual and corporate donations.
Matson Navigation of Alaska is matching donations made this month to the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, Shields said. “We are incredibly grateful for Matson’s generosity. They helped us out last year the same way, and we expect this year we’ll be successful again.”
It’s an uphill road to help victims of domestic violence on the island, Shields said.
Alaska has the highest per-capita rate of domestic violence and sexual assault in the U.S., and while numbers of cases in the Kodiak Island Borough are stable, Shields said the severity of domestic violence incidents here is increasing.
“That’s alarming, and we have a long way to go,” she said. “Domestic violence is part of our culture, and has been for a long time. But we can combat it with education and public awareness. When things are brought into the daylight, we can turn the tide.”
You can donate to KWRCC’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month fundraiser by visiting the organization’s website: kwrcc.org, or by stopping by the office at 418 Hillside Drive.
