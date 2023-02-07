The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted unanimously last week to establish the Health Facilities Advisory Board, and scheduled its first meeting for 3 p.m. Thursday in the Borough Conference Room.

The board is designed to serve in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly for health care facility capital projects, and its members are required to meet with hospital administrators and designees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.