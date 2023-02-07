The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted unanimously last week to establish the Health Facilities Advisory Board, and scheduled its first meeting for 3 p.m. Thursday in the Borough Conference Room.
The board is designed to serve in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly for health care facility capital projects, and its members are required to meet with hospital administrators and designees.
The first Assembly members to be appointed to the board are Scott Arndt, Jared Griffin and Geoffrey Smith, all of whom volunteered to serve on the board at a previous work session where the concept was discussed.
The borough manager and the engineering and facilities director also will hold seats on the board. The meetings are open to the public, and public comment will be accepted.
“The reason I’ve asked for this to be created is so that we have Assembly members who are directly involved at an earlier stage for understanding the development and looking at the future of what medicine will look like,” said Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad, during the regular meeting.
The concept of the Health Facilities Advisory Board is to meet with Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center staff so they could provide more timely discussion about the needs of the health care facility and potential improvements, according to previous Borough Assembly discussion. The thought being that earlier planning will allow for the continued long-term operation of the hospital and associated facilities.
The advisory board will remain active for one year unless its life is extended by the Borough Assembly.
Providence leases the hospital and long-term care buildings from the Kodiak Island Borough, which owns the facilities. Different sections of the building are quickly aging, with areas as old as the 1960s and the 1970s needing to be updated to meet the needs of Providence.
“Health care delivery in the United States is changing rapidly, and sometimes those changes require modifications to the buildings,” hospital Administrator Karl Hertz said in a previous interview with KDM. “My goal would be to keep the Assembly members up to speed, using the committee, on any current or future needs.”
The advisory board will begin its first quarterly meeting with an agenda item looking at a presentation from the architecture firm Jensen Yorba Wall that was finished in April 2020 and determined what work needed to be done, and whether the work would be a renewal or a replacement.
Providence Kodiak’s infrastructure has not had significant upgrades since 1997 except for the clinic addition in 2007, according to the presentation.
The Comprehensive Condition Survey done by Jensen Yorba Wall found most things in the building dated from 1969 and 1975 need replacement or refurbished. The kitchen roof, exterior walls and mechanical system are stated to have passed their service lifespans. In addition, the 1969 and 1975 wings of the building lack adequate seismic bracing. The 1997 wing is stated to be in good shape except for concerns about fire dampers.
“The hospital is one of Kodiak’s most vital resources, and we are its stewards,” Hertz said previously. “Any committee the Borough creates to address the needs of its facilities will help strengthen the infrastructure of Kodiak. Providence looks forward to partnering with the Borough to ensure the building continues to meet the needs of our community well into the future.”
Separate from the newly formed advisory board, the Borough Assembly recently listed an addition to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center as its top priority this year when it comes to seeking and securing federal funding. The total amount being sought is $54.39 million.
