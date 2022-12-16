A random collection of what’s going on and what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
• Rock Educational Group, the homeschool co-op that rents space at St. Mary’s Catholic School, is presenting the play “How Santa Got His Job” at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s. The public is welcome to attend.
• KMXT’s Skate with Santa, 6-8 p.m. at the Baranof Park ice rink. Enjoy hot chocolate while skating with Santa and his elves at this free event.
SATURDAY
• Alutiiq Museum Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Works from 10 local artists will be available for purchase, as will everything from furs and chocolates to stained glass and more. Free and open to the public.
• Christmas bazaar at St. Herman Orthodox Theological Seminary campus, noon-3 p.m. Food and handmade crafts will be available, and seminary staff and students from rural Alaska villages will share traditional Christmas singing and customs of “Slavviq” — following the star. The All Saints of Alaska Chapel — a replica of a Russian mission built in 1795 and located on the St. Herman campus — will be open for viewing. All proceeds from the event will go toward rebuilding efforts for the St. Seraphim Chapel in Kalskag, which recently was destroyed by fire.
• Harbor Lights Festival 2022 is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. It is hosted by Kodiak Maritime Museum, and the event will be livestreamed on Facebook from the ferry dock. There will not be a hot cocoa and cookies reception this year. Should high winds prevent a safe boat parade folks will be encouraged to walk through the harbor to view the decorated boats in their stalls.
SUNDAY
Santa and his helpers will be passing out stockings from noon-2 p.m. at Oscar’s Dock. This free drive-by event is organized by the Kodiak Lions Club.
DEC. 23
• Frontier Baptist Church’s free monthly diaper distribution from 4-7 pm will also include a community dinner on this date. Free and open to everyone. Location is 1910 E. Rezanof Drive.
THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS
Kodiak Rotary clubs continue to collect new and gently used coats for distribution to local kids of all ages. Drop-off sites include Safeway, the Post Office, Coast Guard base and Kodiak Athletic Club.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
