Archaeology and art come together in the Alutiiq Museum’s new poster, “Suumacirpet.”
The “Suumacirpet,” which translates to “Our Way of Living,” is a two-sided poster meant to depict the Kodiak Alutiiq harvesting traditions, according to a release from the Alutiiq Museum. One side has an oil and acrylic painting, “When We Were Seals,” that was made by Alutiiq artist Lena Amason, which shows fish, birds, shellfish and mammals. The other displays the findings of archaeological studies led by Catherine West, who is a research associate professor of archaeology and anthropology and the Director of Graduate Studies and Admission at Boston University, according to the release.
West and her students were studying animal remains on Alutiiq ancestral settlements, according to the release. Her team sorted through ancient garbage deposits and from those deposits they were able to create the list of animals that are depicted in the poster, according to the release. Those animals inspired Amason’s painting, the release states.
“This project illustrates the breadth of local resources used by our ancestors,” Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller said in the press release. “Archaeologists have identified at least ninety local animals harvested for food and materials — from whales to periwinkles. The impressive list reminds me of the incredible knowledge our people have about the natural environment — of weather patterns, animal behavior and harvesting techniques.”
The creation of the poster was funded by the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Reading English and Alutiiq Development project, the press states.
There will be copies of this poster given to rural schools, according to the release.
The Alutiiq Museum has a downloadable PDF of the poster on its website, www.AlutiiqMuseum.org.
The PDF is free and can be found on the publications page of the website. The publications page has an audio glossary of the Alutiiq names for all of the animals in the poster.
The Alutiiq Museum is also selling copies of the posters at its store.
(0) comments
