The mariculture industry is rapidly growing across the country and in Alaska specifically, said Melissa Good, a mariculture specialist at Alaska Sea Grant in Kodiak, and a marine advisory program agent at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This demand prompted Sea Grant to run a seaweed processing and handling workshop, Good said.
Every year, more and more seaweed farm grants are granted to people in the state of Alaska, according to the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation’s Assessment of Seaweed Processing Locations in Alaska, which was published in January. AFDF is funding the workshop.
Seaweed farmers cannot create the industry on their own, Good said. The lack of seaweed processors in the state has inhibited the growth of the industry.
This workshop is the first of its kind in the country, according to Quentin Fong, a food marketing and management specialist at Sea Grant and one of the instructors in the workshop.
In addition to Fong, Sea Grant Seafood Technology Specialist and Kodiak Island WildSource CEO Chris Sannito, and Blue Evolution’s Alaska Mariculture Manager Lexa Meyers will be teaching this workshop.
Kodiak Island WildSource is a seafood processor owned by the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak. Blue Evolution is a California-based seafood distributor that buys almost all of the seaweed products grown in Kodiak, including products processed by WildSource, according to the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation report.
The workshop is coming together as the result of industry demand, Good said, adding: “Alaska, along with the rest of the United States, is putting a lot of effort into growing the seafood mariculture industry... and one of the bottlenecks that has been identified both nationally and in the state of Alaska is processing.”
There are 20 people enrolled in the three-day workshop which will run from April 20 to April 22. These people are traveling from all over the state, from Kodiak and Old Harbor, to Craig, Good said. They will learn about processing seaweed, primarily for animal consumption. The participants are all Alaska residents who are either active seaweed harvesters or are in the late stages of establishing a seaweed farm.
It is of the utmost importance that seaweed farmers know how to stabilize seaweed — if seaweed is not stabilized within 24 to 48 hours, then its quality will be inconsistent, Good said. There are many ways to process seaweed: it can be dried, blanched and frozen, or fermented.
Sea Grant timed this workshop to happen right before the start of seaweed harvesting, so that participants can work with fresh seaweed, said Good.
This is not the only seaweed processing grant to come to Kodiak. The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. applied for, and received, a $250,000 grant from the Denali Commission to develop seafood fermentation processing in Kodiak, KDM reported. Fermented seaweed is usually used in animal feed for pigs and cows, she said. This is yet another process that will be taught at Sea Grant’s workshop.
“I think that is just another sign that there’s just a lot of need right now in developing methodologies and… to get people trained,” Good said.
Sea Grant had to turn away 10 more applicants to this workshop, because of participation limits, Good said. Sea Grant intends to run another seaweed processing workshop next spring, right before the seaweed harvesting season as well.
