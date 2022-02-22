Nobody does it better in the state than the students from Kodiak High School when it comes to drama competitions.
The Shakesbears — Kodiak High’s drama team — captured their third-straight Division I drama state title Saturday at the Drama, Debate and Forensics State Championships at East Anchorage High School.
Kodiak won Division I drama titles in 2020 and 2021. A dynasty? You bet. Since 2001, only two other Division I teams — Thunder Mountain in Juneau and West Anchorage — have won the state title in drama three years in a row.
“I was shaking when they announced that we had won the drama title for the third year in a row,” Kodiak coach Jared Griffin said. “Last year, when we won, I was cheering and clapping as loud as I could. But this year, I felt such an immense wave of pride and gratitude that my body almost froze. And then I remembered that I should probably applaud for my team. It was surreal.”
With only one returning veteran to a roster of 15 students, this was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Shakesbears. However, the team had other plans and headed to the state championships with big regular-season tournament wins at Dimond and Bartlett high schools. The heater continued at state, as the Shakesbears sent more performances to the final rounds in drama and public speaking (forensics) events and took home more medals than any other Division I school. The award-winning performances vaulted Kodiak to sixth in the Western Washington district top 10 National Speech and Debate Association rankings.
“It’s the connection we all have,” junior Mary Grace Enriquez said. “It’s amazing how you can feel connected to your team after competing.”
Leading the way were senior Lucky Tiglao and junior Gwen Luera. The talented duo captured first in duet acting — the first time the Shakesbears have topped that event since restarting the program four years ago.
Juniors MacKenzie Burke and Dee Melin were third in pantomimed performance, while junior Kody Witherow was fourth and freshman Roxanne Tena was sixth in solo acting. Charlette Burke and MacKenzie Burke placed fourth in readers theatre.
The Shakesbears’ forensics squad placed second overall and were led by Tiglao and Charlette Burke, who both qualified for nationals.
Charlette Burke grabbed first in original oratory, while Tiglao was second in dramatic interpretation for his performance of Nick Joaquin’s play “Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.” The piece also earned Tiglao a command performance.
“I feel honored. It feels good to represent Kodiak,” Tiglao said.
MacKenzie Burke was snatched a third in extemporaneous commentary on tennis icon Billie Jean King, “The Price is Right” and Donald Trump’s second impeachment. Rounding out the Shakesbears’ forensics events, freshmen Emmy Counceller and Scout DeVries took fifth place with their duo interpretation piece on awkward hugging, and sophomore Garrett Pittman ended in sixth place in humorous interpretation.
When she found out that she had qualified for finals, DeVries said, “I was in shock. I had already reached my goal of feeling accomplished, and that just added more to it. I’m proud of how far I had come.”
Kodiak also netted the Sportsmanship Award. When not competing, Shakesbears would volunteer as timekeepers for debate rounds, set up meals with tournament administrators, or host card games for their competitors as they waited for judges’ results.
“We are a legit, young team, and not to jinx anything, but I can see us competing at this level for at least the next three years,” Griffin said.
The Shakesbears will be presenting several of their award-winning pieces at a showcase for the public this spring.
