The Alaska House of Representatives has passed a bill that aims to make federal funds available for broadband investments and establish a fund to bridge broadband costs between rural and urban Alaska, according to a press release form the Alaska House Coalition.
There is over $2 billion available for states to use for broadband infrastructure investment through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, according to the release. However, before a state can access these federal funds, there must be a statewide broadband office.
“It’s been said a rising tide lifts all boats. In the world of government and public policy, it’s a rarity — if ever — it occurs at all. With that said, it’s my belief the bill that passed the House today begins the journey to accomplish just that,” Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, who introduced the bill to the House of Representatives, said in the release. “Alaska is on the verge of receiving a tremendous amount of federal money that will help bring essential, high-quality, reliable, affordable internet to every corner of our state.”
If it is approved, the bill, HB 363, will establish an Office of Broadband, which will be modeled after the recommendations made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Task Force on Broadband’s recommendations, according to the press release.
If approved, the bill will also establish a Broadband Parity Adjustment Fund to temporarily address payment disparities between rural and urban areas, and will create a Statewide Broadband Advisory Board that would work with the Office of Broadband, according to the release.
“This bill was carefully crafted with diverse stakeholder input, from broadband providers, to tribal organizations, to municipalities, to the executive administration,” said Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, in the release. “This wide-ranging collaboration should emphasize how important it is that every Alaskan, no matter where you live, has access to high-speed, affordable internet service. It’s time we start to act as a state, and this is the good start my district needs.”
The bill is now awaiting debate in the Senate.
