A man was medevaced by Coast Guard members from the Constellation, a 169-foot fishing vessel, near St. Paul on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Alaska announced in a news release.
The crew member was seriously injured after a hatch closed on his arm, according to the release.
The Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak sent MH-60 Jahawk helicopters to the scene after the command center in Juneau received a request for medevac Monday night. The helicopters arrived on the scene in 44 mile per hour wind gusts and 10-foot seas, according to the Coast Guard.
The injured crew member was transported to St. Paul Health Center and then later to a Guardian Flight aircraft, which took the injured man to Anchorage.
“We have an aircrew operating out of Cold Bay this time of year specifically for situations like this,” said Chief Petty Officer Bobbi East, 17th District command duty officer. “Thanks to the cooperation among various Coast Guard crews from Air Station Kodiak and the 17th District, along with the crew aboard Constellation, the staff at St. Paul Health Center, and the Guardian Flight aircrew, this man will receive the medical care he needs in Anchorage.”
