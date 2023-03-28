Alaska’s largest herring fishery — Togiak in Bristol Bay — has been canceled due to a lack of buying interest. That fishery typically kicks off in early May.

State fishery managers made the announcement on March 20 in a release that stated, in part: “Processors have indicated that they do not intend to harvest herring in Togiak in 2023 and there will be no commercial fishery. The department does not expect this will change.”

