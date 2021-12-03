After she was diagnosed with cancer, Astrid Mueller, a former Kodiak resident of nine years, was “catapulted off the island,” she said. Going from the vibrant island of Kodiak to sterile hospitals in Anchorage was a hard transition. Despite the discomfort and loneliness she felt during her cancer treatment, she was able to smile.
“Choosing joy is a conscious decision,” Mueller said. “We can create that for ourselves if we give ourselves permission.”
Before her diagnosis, Mueller had been writing a book about her philosophy of happiness. She was in the final stages of editing when she got her diagnosis, she said. Going through treatment confirmed what she already knew, which was how to be joyful in life, even during the toughest of times. From that, she wrote her experiences into her book, “Permission to Sparkle.”
The key to Mueller’s philosophy is to make happiness a priority and pursue it in every moment. This is hard, especially for adults, because of the patterns that people fall into, she said. Adults need to give themselves “permission” to break from their routines and pursue their own happiness, she said.
The first step is curiosity, she said. This keeps the mind active and forward thinking. The next thing to do is to focus on the good in her life and be grateful, Mueller said. Finally, it’s important to take actions to improve yourself, even if the steps seem exhausting, she said.
While going through treatment, Mueller took the initiative to change the environment she lived in. She brought in her own lamps, furniture and artwork to make herself more comfortable in the environment that she was being treated in. She also requested to work with specific nurses and doctors that she connected with, and asked people to clear the trash bins with used syringes and medical supplies in them.
Outside of hospitals, she booked acupuncture appointments, found a spiritual coach and joined the “Girls Who Hike Alaska” Facebook page to meet up with people who would be willing to invite her on dog walks, she said. She also did everything in her power to keep her body healthy, even when she was going through chemotherapy, she said. Sometimes, she struggled to eat, because of how nauseous she was, but she pushed through because she knew that, big picture, things would be better.
“You make everything lighter and easier when you focus on the positive,” Mueller said. “It doesn’t mean that I’m denying the challenges, but focusing on the good makes everything better.”
Each chapter in the book gives an example of how her focus on joy helped her improve her life. There are chapters about her pre-diagnosis relationships and her search for adventure. And, of course, there are chapters about going through treatment.
“I made joy a focus in my healing process, and it made me feel better,” Mueller said.
She doesn’t specifically mention Kodiak in the book, but it is part of the backdrop, she said. When she wasn’t writing the early drafts, she was walking dogs in Ambercrombie, hanging out on Fossil Beach and consulting local businesses as a designer, or as she describes her job, being “a catalyst of joy.”
Now she lives in Palmer, which she describes as “Kodiak without the ocean and connected to the road system.” Mueller is continuing her treatment, but considers herself “pretty much healed.” Mueller has not recovered enough to be hiking, but she has found other activities that make her happy. Currently, she is the lead singer in her band, “A Sparkling Surprise.”
Mueller still works as a business consultant, but runs her workshops online. Right now her book is available to companies that she works with, but in the spring of 2022, it will be available for individual orders at www.AstridMueller.com and on Amazon.
