Winter has come early to Kodiak, and with it a number of cold snaps has left roads covered in ice and snow while sheets of ice have settled in on our interior lakes.
And when it comes to doing your own rendition of ice capades on our frozen lakes, the city of Kodiak Fire Department has only one piece of advice: Don’t.
“Because of the varying temperatures that Kodiak experiences, we maintain that no ice is safe ice,” Kodiak Fire Chief Jim Mullican said. “Our temperatures are always changing during the winter, and while we are going through a cold snap right now, it can change.”
Because temperatures can fluctuate, the thickness of iced-over lakes can change rapidly. A spike up to 36 degrees one day can deteriorate safety issues.
“It goes back and forth so much that we don’t know how to gauge the thickness,” Mullican said.
Popular activities on frozen ice include ice fishing, ice skating or simply walking across the ice.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, along with other federal and state agencies, has a base guideline for ice thickness based on clear, new ice. According to ADF&G, most individual foot activities, such as ice fishing, are safe only if there is at least 4 inches of ice on a lake and 6 to 7 inches for small groups. Small snowmachines are safe only if there is at least 8 inches of ice. Passenger vehicles are only recommended if a lake has at least a foot of frozen ice, and even then, ADF&G recommends caution.
Like Mullican, Fish and Game has precautions about Kodiak ice, and frozen lakes in general, especially where the weather is a factor.
“An extended period of sub-freezing temperatures helps ensure safe ice,” ADF&G’s guidelines state. “A few days of warm, windy weather can drastically weaken ice. Being aware of what weather has occurred and what is forecast will help make your ice fishing trip more enjoyable and safe.”
‘STAY OFF THE ICE’
The risk remains that someone could break through and fall into sub-freezing waters.
“We have received calls in the past, and we have deployed our teams for people who have fallen in,” Mullican said.
Should a Good Samaritan see someone fall into a frozen lake, Mullican advises not to follow on to the ice in an attempted rescue.
“Do not go out onto the ice because that adds to the crisis if a second person falls through,” Mullican said. “The first thing someone needs to do is activate the crisis system immediately by calling 9-1-1 because time is of the essence in these cases.”
Mullican recommends that the reporting party remains on site and maintain a line of sight on where the victim fell into the lake, and be prepared to wave in emergency personnel who show up on scene.
Any rescue attempt by non-emergency personnel, he added, should be done from dry land.
“Extend something like a ladder or something else to stabilize that person, but do not go out on the ice,” he said. “If a person is pulled out of the ice, hypothermia will be a serious issue, so wrap them in something dry and try to get them warm, but also still be prepared to direct emergency response teams to your location.”
ADF&G also offers advice for people who fall through the ice, among them keeping calm and calling for help, getting out of the water as soon as possible. When attempting to get out of water, the first thing someone should do is get back on firm ice by kicking your legs while pulling, and rolling back on to thicker ice.
Most importantly, ADF&G’s guidelines state, is to minimize the risk of hypothermia by getting somewhere dry and warm and removing wet clothing as soon as possible.
Mullican advises anyone to be fully prepared for any type of cold weather emergency, including stocking their vehicles with emergency supplies.
“Dress appropriately and keep emergency supplies such as food, water, a communications device and flares so that you can take care of yourself and assist others if needed,” Mullican said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.