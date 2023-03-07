A brief history of “Chicago” on Broadway: It opened June 3, 1975, at the 46th Street Theater, and ran for a total of 836 performances before closing on Aug. 27, 1977.
Fast forward to Kodiak: This 1975 musical by Fred Ebb, John Kander and Bob Fosse has made for a classic rewind in Kodiak.
Sponsored by the Kodiak Arts Council and masterfully directed by Jessi Marlow Partridge, Chicago opened last Friday night at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
Said Marlow: “What I am most proud of is the level of commitment it took from everyone. If I did not have everyone giving their all — completely in it — we would have never been able to accomplish what we did. Our behind-the-scenes mantra: (borrowed from author Glennon Doyle) ‘We can do hard things’ came true.”
The Wilson was hopping during Chicago’s first two performances. The musical was true to its 1920s swagger for both acts of its endearing comedic satire. Chicago, featuring talented singers and dancers, runs for three more performances, starting Thursday night.
Narrator Scott Witherow skillfully commanded the stage as he welcomed patrons into the story line: “Murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery… all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts.” Those lines remain relevant as celebrity criminals still make for big-time entertainment.
Whoever said crime doesn’t pay?
The setting and time: Chicago in the 1920s, illegal booze was the rage, speakeasies flourished and well-dressed gangsters dominated the news. Chicago’s unsavory nightlife became a prime setting for corruption, with newsmakers eager to post headlines that would sell.
In addition to hooch-running gangster types, Chicago’s infamous criminals included names like Belva Gaertner and Beulah Annan, men-murdering and media-seeking divas, better known to theater goers as Velma Kelly (Hazel Delos Santos) and Roxie Hart (Alyssa Haig). The “mistress of murder” killed it, with powerful voices and performances that raised the roof.
“It has been an amazing experience,” Haig said. “Kodiak is a rarity — a unique blend of talent. It is best said: Coming to see the show is a celebration.”
Added Santos: “I love how diverse the cast was and how many of the ensemble were new to the performing arts. Inexperienced players who put up a performance of such professionalism speaks to everyone’s dedication and was amazing.”
The plot: Velma murders her philandering husband, and Chicago’s smooth-talking lawyer, Billy Flynn (Mark Cameron) is set to defend her. When Roxie, whose first attempt to get her husband — the unassuming Amos Hart (Anthony White) — to take the rap fails, she winds up in prison for murder, too. Trouble really begins when Billy takes on her case — neither woman will be outdone as they fight for exoneration, media notoriety and more than 15 minutes of fame.
Cameron charmed. Rich deep vocals and telling facial expressions gave the counselor of media-madness a winning edge.
The understated White, who gave a noticeably strong performance, said: “It is less about me and more about the synergy of the group that made for an outstanding experience.”
Presiding over the jail is Matron “Mama” Morton (Bianca Clark), a prison warden who doubles as a talent agent. While Mama charged a pretty penny for phone calls, she “sang like a canary” and charged the house with outstanding vocals and glorious facial expressions.
The dance scenes — considering this was a volunteer effort — were surprisingly well executed. Head choreographer Nique de la Fuente said: “Choreographing to people’s strength so that no one stands out as a beginner was a welcomed challenge. I want everyone to look their best and have fun. This was a phenomenal production; all hands were on deck.”
A notable standout dance performance by another “mistress of murder,” Go-to-Hell- Kitty, (Molly Miller) was elegant and soulful.
Other noteworthy performances: Mary Sunshine, Katie Oliver; Narrator, Lindsey Bondurant; Liz, Maren Miller; Annie, Ariane Skaw; June and head choreographer, Nique de la Fuente; Maria Corazon, Cindy Monte; Mona, Meika Wilde; and Fred Casely, Jared Weems.
“At its core, Chicago is an ensemble musical,” Marlow said. “Pushing along the story line while creating atmosphere. What was unique to this group was the array of talent that came together. They were a joy to work with.”
A production like Chicago cannot succeed without a music director like Angie Chervenak. Her patience and talent was heard throughout the show.
Another small-town production with a big-town attitude. These volunteer performers are a Kodiak treasure. Kodiak Arts Council maintains a creative and innovative vision. Bravo! Brava!
Performances continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I highly recommend. Ticket prices: $27.
