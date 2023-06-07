Bob Feiereisen was celebrating his birthday in Point Mugu, Calif., on March 27, 1964, the day most people in Kodiak know as the Good Friday Earthquake. The next day, he was in Kodiak trying to help restore electricity.
“Soon as we got the word, they said: ‘Start packing your bags. Get your seabag. Don’t put anything in it except work clothes,” Feiereisen told KDM earlier this week. “We’re going to Kodiak; they had an earthquake.”
The world’s second-largest recorded earthquake was followed by 30-foot waves. Together, they wiped out villages, infrastructure, and killed 131 people across Alaska, Oregon and California. “I have never seen anything to compare to the devastation that was here,” Feiereisen said.
Feiereisen, a 79-year-old Navy veteran from Iowa, revisited Kodiak last week to see the changes to the community and visit old friends. He described Kodiak and the base as “unrecognizable.”
“[Kodiak] has changed a lot,” he said as he shared his own photos from the wreckage. “Everything is updated and... nice compared to what it was back in the ’60s. I was very impressed.”
The U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees helped Kodiak recover. “When we landed, we went right to work that night,” Feiereisen said.
The earthquake had damaged the oil drum for Kodiak’s oil-powered steam power plant located on Base Kodiak, which at the time was part of the Navy. Oil and seawater from the tidal waves covered the electrical systems. This and other damage to the plant and infrastructure left Kodiak without water or electricity for about three weeks.
“Nobody took a bath, nobody took a shower,” Feiereisen told KDM. “You just wore your dirty old clothes, and the farther into those three weeks we got, you’d get into your cleanest dirty clothes.”
The team used carbon tetrachloride to clean the oil covering everything in the power plant. The chemical was used in the past as a cleaner, but is now known to be hazardous. The chemical is a probable carcinogen and causes liver and kidney damage.
“The carbon tetrachloride wouldn’t hurt the inner workings of the motors or anything, but it was terribly, terribly bad to breathe. It was really hard on you,” Feiereisen said.
The power plant was filled ankle deep with oil and sea water, and the inner working of the machine had to be cleaned. The repairs were expected to take three to four months, but with the team’s efforts they got power back in three weeks. The battalion earned a presidential unit citation for their efforts, according to Feiereisen.
After leaving, he returned to Kodiak that May and stayed throughout the summer with a detachment that assisted in fixing the airport runways used by military, the Coast Guard, civilian and commercial aircraft.
The team brought in large diesel shovels and dump trucks to be able to lengthen the runway after the tidal waves swept away part of it.
Feiereisen left Kodiak in September of 1964 after work on the runway finished. He hadn’t been back to Kodiak until last week.
“I’m surprised, talking to a lot of the older guys and they said they’re still just working and fishing and doing the same things they always did,” Feiereisen said. “So, they’ve recovered really well. I don’t think it took as long as you might think, maybe a year or two until they got their boats repaired and then they were back salmon fishing.”
