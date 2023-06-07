Bob Feiereisen was celebrating his birthday in Point Mugu, Calif., on March 27, 1964, the day most people in Kodiak know as the Good Friday Earthquake. The next day, he was in Kodiak trying to help restore electricity.

“Soon as we got the word, they said: ‘Start packing your bags. Get your seabag. Don’t put anything in it except work clothes,” Feiereisen told KDM earlier this week. “We’re going to Kodiak; they had an earthquake.”

