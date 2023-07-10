The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation is taking entries for its 30th annual Alaska Symphony of Seafood competition.
The competition promotes value-added product development to position Alaska seafood in competitive national and global markets.
The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation is taking entries for its 30th annual Alaska Symphony of Seafood competition.
The competition promotes value-added product development to position Alaska seafood in competitive national and global markets.
The competition “highlights creative, market-ready products made from Alaska seafood,” the foundation said in a statement. “As innovative new products ensure Alaska seafood remains relevant to consumers, product development is essential to both the industry and the fishing communities that depend on it. [Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation] is excited to continue to support the industry through the Alaska Symphony of Seafood.”
This year, the competition is scheduled to take place in Seattle on Nov. 7. All products are prepared and displayed by professional culinary staff and judged.
An awards ceremony is scheduled in Juneau for Feb. 21 with the products on display and available for sampling by the Alaska Legislature and other special guests.
Previous winners and entrants leveraged the competition to increase sales and market exposure for their products. Previous winners include several familiar processors in Kodiak, including Trident Seafoods and Ocean Beauty Seafoods (now OBI Seafoods).
For the upcoming competition, there will be four categories: Retail, Foodservice, Beyond the Plate, and the new addition of Around the Plate. The new category includes products that are not center-of-the-plate options, such as condiments, appetizers, snacks or desserts. The awards include the Grand Prize, Salmon Choice, Whitefish Choice, Seattle People’s Choice, Juneau People’s Choice, and the Bristol Bay Choice awards. Two more awards have been added: Best Packaging and Best Grab and Go Item.
The deadline for entry into the competition is Oct. 7. Any company that is commercially producing value-added products and by-products made from Alaska seafood can enter. Products must have been produced within the last two years, be market ready, and fit into one of the contest categories.
Go here for more information: afdf.org/alaska-symphony-of-seafood/call-for-products
