Kodiak is scheduled to get its first cruise ship of the year in about 2 weeks.
The schedule was released in early February with 23 ships scheduled to make port in Kodiak, one of which was scheduled to make overnight stops here in July and August.
Kodiak is still expecting 23 cruise ship visits this year, based on the most current cruise schedule. But now no overnight stops are being scheduled.
If 23 vessels continues to be the number for Kodiak, this year will feature more than twice the number of cruise ship visits Kodiak had last year. Last year’s number was reduced, in part, by the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The first ship scheduled for Kodiak this year, called the Westerdam, is one of the largest to come all season. It is scheduled to arrive on May 2 and has a max passenger count of 1,848. The Westerdam also will be the only vessel arriving directly from a foreign country, and it therefore will require a full passenger and crew inspection from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to Kodiak Resident Agent Nick Szabo.
“This will cause a slight delay to the start of excursions and passenger disembarkation,” Szabo wrote in an email to KDM.
The largest ship of Kodiak’s season, the Nieuw Amsterdam, is scheduled to arrive eight days later. It has a maximum passenger count of 2,100.
The schedule is still tentative and could have new bookings or cancellations.
Based on the current schedule, Kodiak will experience its heaviest cruise ship traffic in May and September, which is traditionally the beginning and end of the Kodiak cruise ship season. In the past, cruise ship traffic has been more evenly dispersed throughout the season, according to previous KDM reporting.
In total, cruise ships this year will have the capacity to bring more than 16,000 passengers to Kodiak if all vessels arrive full.
The first ships and the last vessels of the cruise ship season are scheduled to visit while Kodiak schools are in session, according to previous KDM reporting. Because of that, land transportation for those ships will be limited, and Kodiak may utilize resources other than school buses for these visitors.
