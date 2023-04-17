Cruise ship

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Roald Amundsen docked in Kodiak in July 2022. 

Kodiak is scheduled to get its first cruise ship of the year in about 2 weeks.

The schedule was released in early February with 23 ships scheduled to make port in Kodiak, one of which was scheduled to make overnight stops here in July and August.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.