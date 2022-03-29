The folk-pop group The Small Glories will be coming to Kodiak this week. The duo, made up of Canadian musicians Cara Luft and JD Edwards, will be performing in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Small Glories is known for their onstage banter, according to the Kodiak Arts Council’s website. The arts council is bringing the group to the island.
“These veteran singer-songwriters have a way of making time disappear, rooms shrink and audiences feel as if they are right there on the stage with the band — writing the songs, living the songs, performing the songs,” the Arts Council’s website states. “It’s not uncommon for listeners to find themselves laughing, dancing, crying or caught up in a good ol' fashioned sing-along.”
Luft and Edwards sing about love, loss and the environment, according to the Arts Council website.
“I’ve seen the showcase before,” Arts Council Executive Director Katie Oliver said. “They have good onstage chemistry, good harmonies, it’s just a lot of fun.”
This is the band's first tour of Alaska. Kodiak is one of nine stops on the band’s tour, according to Oliver. Luft and Edwards were supposed to come to Kodiak two years ago, but their tour was canceled because of the pandemic, Oliver said. Even though The Small Glories’ tour was canceled, the Arts Council kept in touch with them.
“This is one of the groups that so many people fell in love with,” Oliver said. “There were a lot of different folks working in the state to make sure that they are coming to tour.”
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for youth. Doors will open at 6:30.
Luft and Edwards will be holding a harmonies workshop on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium’s Choral Pod, according to Oliver. The workshop is free and will cover listening techniques and ways to make chords and harmonize by ear, according to Oliver.
