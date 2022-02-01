Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, met recently with Coast Guard Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, commander in the 17th District in Homer.
“The quality of work that the U.S. Coast Guard provides is exceptional,” Murkowski is quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Coast Guard. “Their search-and-rescue operations, drug interdictions and maritime safety initiatives should be commended each and every day.”
As part of the visit, Murkowski and Moore spoke with Bryan Hawkins, Homer’s port director and harbormaster, about a possible port expansion and large vessel harbor develop- ment plan. After that, Murkowski and Moore went to the Coast Guard Cutters Hickory, a 225-foot buoy tender. While on board, they spoke with the crew of Hickory and the crew of the Cutter Naushon about hardships that occur when Coast Guard members are underway and at port.
“Within Alaskan communities Coast Guard members represent more than just military service,” Murkowski was quoted in the release. “They become integral, valued parts of our communities. I appreciate the opportunity to join Admiral Moore for a meeting with local leadership and to join him on Cutter Hickory. Meeting with so many hard working Coasties — men and women who are sacrificing so much to keep us safe and secure — was significant. I appreciate Admiral Moore for his leadership and all our military for their selfless service.”
Moore also met with the crew of Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Homer during the trip.
“Alaska is a unique operating environment and it’s important for the Coast Guard to proactively work with local, state and federal elected officials, like Sen. Murkowski, to ensure our crews get the resources they need,” Moore said in the release. “Coast Guard members in Alaska are some of the toughest people in our service, but we’re only able to serve at our full potential when elected officials understand the challenges we face, and appreciate the people and families behind all of our missions.”
