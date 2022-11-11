Mid-interview, Charles Barker stopped what he was saying and turned his attention to a family who had just entered Special Finds Resale Boutique — Kodiak’s newest addition to the thrift store scene.
“Welcome to Special Finds,” the 30-year-old Kodiak resident said enthusiastically.
That family — father, mother and two daughters — were relatives of Barker, but since his glasses were on the glass countertop, he didn’t recognize them immediately.
In the span of the eight-minute interview, Barker greeted several more customers from his spot behind the counter. All with the same energetic tone.
“This is quite a wonderful thing that Andy has put on as far as creating something like this for people with disabilities to be part of the community,” Barker said. “That is why I signed on. I believe in it and have worked hard to help him push for it.”
The “Andy” who Barker referenced is Andy Conway, the visionary behind Special Finds, a unique nonprofit thrift store that provides employment for the special needs community. The store opened last week at 326 Center St., Suite 90A (below the downtown Subway).
“The community has really turned out for this, which is surprising because we are down in the basement and a little bit hard to find,” Conway said while taking a break from sorting a table full of clothes and board games. “We have had a steady stream of people. We are really excited.”
Why is Conway so passionate about helping people with disabilities? That is simple.
“I love people with special needs. It is something that God put on my heart,” he said.
After his career in the Coast Guard, Conway, originally from Alabama, landed a long-term substitute position in the Kodiak High School special education program. That led him to create Special Friends, a Christian ministry that reached out to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in 2018.
“What I had noticed, once kids aged out of the high school program, there wasn’t a whole lot for them to do after that,” Conway said. “We noticed a lot of people going home with really nothing to do.”
When Conway was stationed in Florida he volunteered at a thrift store that hired only people with Down syndrome. That experience planted a seed for Conway to pursue a thrift store that helped Kodiak’s special needs community. Getting legal guardianship of a high school student with Down syndrome solidified Conway’s desire to open a store.
The process started in February when Conway assembled a board of directors. Then came the paperwork, acquiring donations, and finally — the most important thing on the checklist — finding a location for the store.
“I want to help change the conversation — start taking the focus a little more off their disabilities and focus on their abilities,” Conway said. “Everyone has skills and talents. Some people just need help discovering what they are and finding ways to use them.”
Barker is one of three special needs employees who work at the store, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All the employees work the front counter and process and sort the donations. Each employee works about nine hours a week, but after the spectacular first week, they could get more hours and a bigger paycheck, Conway said.
“It is really interesting to see each of the skills the different employees have and as they come in the different parts of the store that they thrive in,” Special Finds treasurer Hannah Fish said.
Barker has turned into the face of the store, helping train other employees on how to use the iPad and Square Reader, posting on social media, and, as he put it, “liven up the room.”
Barker, who has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, hasn’t let being in a wheelchair stop him from living his life. He’s been a steady volunteer at St. Mary’s, the independent living center and had a summer job at the Kodiak Public Library. He is proud to be part of the first staff of Special Finds.
“It’s a joy working here, and a joy teaching other people how to work,” Barker said.
Special Finds accepts donations — clothing and household items — during business hours.
