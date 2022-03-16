Gov. Mike Dunleavy promoted the idea of increasing the Permanent Fund Dividend to at least $3,700 this year as he shared the state’s spring revenue forecast at a Tuesday news conference.
“Rising oil prices are benefiting government finances and hurting Alaskans,” Dunleavy said. He went on to say, “We must get funds into the hands of Alaskans now when the bills are due, not in a month’s time.”
Oil prices might have decreased between fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, but production is expected to pick up again in the fiscal year 2023, according to a release from the governor’s office.
During fiscal year 2021, Alaska North Slope produced an average of 486,100 barrels of oil produced per day. Even though oil production is expected to decrease to 481,800 barrels per day by the end of fiscal year 2022, it is projected to rise 502,300 barrels per day in fiscal year 2023 and continue to rise until it hits 576,600 barrels per day by fiscal year 2031, according to the release.
In addition, the price of crude oil is expected to rise. Alaska North Slope projects that crude oil will average $91.68 per barrel by the end of fiscal year 2022 and rise to $101 for fiscal year 2023, according to the release.
“Under the 10-year outlook, we can have surpluses while paying the PFD,” Dunleavy said. “We can also rebuild our savings with these surpluses in the range of $11 billion over 10 years based on a conservative forecast of $70 plus per barrel to 2031.”
For the next two years, petroleum revenue is expected to make up more than 50% of the Unrestricted General Fund for both the fiscal year 2022 and the fiscal year 2023. The Unrestricted General Fund is expected to increase by $1.2 billion in the fiscal year 2022 to $2.4 billion in the fiscal year 2023, according to the report.
“Due to current market conditions, we are presented with a tremendous opportunity to use this additional revenue to provide relief to Alaskans currently grappling with high inflation all while putting billions into savings to deal with future price volatility,” Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Brian Fechter said.
