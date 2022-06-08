The commercial salmon fishing season in Kodiak opens tomorrow and George Timpke, the captain of the F/V Family Pride, was finishing up the final touches on the vessel on Tuesday.
Since the start of May, Timpke has been preparing for the season, he said. Now that his net work is finished and the boat has been repainted, he’s ready for the season, he said. The only thing he didn’t do on Tuesday was decide where he is going to fish, he said.
He thinks he might go to Karluk tomorrow, but he won’t be sure until he reads the fish counts, he said.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s pre-season harvest estimates, which were made in December, forecast 19.4 million fish will be available for harvest in the Kodiak Archipelago. That will be 6.1 million fewer salmon than were harvested in 2021, but it is still considered an average amount of fish for an even year, the report stated.
Statewide, the Department of Fish and Game forecasts that there will be 160.6 million salmon available for commercial fishermen to harvest, which is 75 million fewer fish than what was caught in 2021, according to a report the ADF&G released in April. This difference is mostly caused by the fact that the Department of Fish and Game expects there to be fewer pinks this year — as is typical in an even year — according to the report.
Once the Family Pride is out to sea, it will be fishing until October with little time at port, Timpke said. There is a lot more pressure this year to bring in a large haul than in years past because of the rising fuel costs, Timpke said.
The cost of crude oil from the North Slope has increased by more than 80% between March 2021 and March 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“You can’t really go fishing unless you bring in enough to cover fuel costs, which are going to be considerably higher [this year],” Timpke said.
A 33-hour commercial fishing period will start at noon tomorrow and go until 9 p.m. Friday in the Northwest Kodiak District, and the following sections in the Alitak District: Cape Alitak, Humpy-Deadman, Alitak Bay, Moser Bay and Olga Bay, according to an announcement made Monday by the Department of Fish and Game.
