Matson increased Alaskan community contributions by $70,000 last year when compared to 2021.
In 2022, the shipping company contributed $1.66 million in cash and in-kind services to Alaska charitable organizations and non-profit programs. That compares to $1.59 million in 2021.
More than 85 organizations received support from Matson, including several from Kodiak.
Matson provided funding and in-kind services to local organizations such as Island Trails Network, Kodiak High School’s sports programs and Kodiak Kindness, according to community affairs manager at Matson Dylan Faber.
Of the contributions going to programs around Alaska, about $950,000 went to environmental programs, $176,795 went to educational programs and $170,000 went to food security programs. A total of $23,163 also went to support social equity programs.
Cash contributions added up to $582,641 million in 2022, while the value of donated services and equipment totaled $1.07 million. Many contributions came in the form of donated or discounted shipping for programs in Alaska.
The food bank contributions came as part of Matson’s pandemic response plan from 2020. At that time, Matson committed $5 million in cash and in-kind services to support food bank networks in Alaska, Hawaii and Guam, which will be fulfilled through 2023.
Last month, Matson announced it would provide another $5 million in contributions to support food bank networks through 2026.
Matson focuses its community support on local programs providing vital health care and human services, youth development and recreation, disaster preparedness and recovery, education, cultural and environmental preservation, the arts, agriculture and nutrition, and maritime safety.
