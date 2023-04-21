Matson increased Alaskan community contributions by $70,000 last year when compared to 2021.

In 2022, the shipping company contributed $1.66 million in cash and in-kind services to Alaska charitable organizations and non-profit programs. That compares to $1.59 million in 2021.

