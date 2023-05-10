Eight senior citizens and disabled veterans are fighting to qualify for last year’s tax exemptions. As the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly considered those individual requests at last Thursday’s meeting, it took part in a broader conversation about the tax exemption process, but no decisions were made.
The Kodiak Island Borough allows tax exemptions for seniors over the age of 65, disabled veterans and widows of individuals over the age of 65.
“Seniors have already paid their dues in this community, and we as a society, not just Kodiak, fail to take care of our seniors. Let’s start to bring that back,” community member Ryan Sharratt said during the meeting.
Kodiak had eight people who filed late for their tax exemptions. But as allowed by Kodiak Island Borough Code, the applicants brought good cause hearing determinations before the Assembly to determine if an allowance for filing a late application exists.
The Assembly entered into a quasi-judicial proceeding to vote on the applications. However, due to procedural confusion the Assembly delayed after five of the motions so that it could get in touch with the Borough attorney due to inconsistencies between the motions.
“Several of the individuals who are facing a loss of their exemption this year filed for them in the past and were found to have met all eligibility requirements,” community member Mel Stephens said during the meeting. “It makes no sense whatsoever to require those people to file annual applications thereafter, but the borough requires that. Indeed, the borough stands alone in imposing such a requirement.”
Other boroughs in Alaska do not require eligible individuals to file for tax exemptions each year. For instance, both Fairbanks North Star Borough and the City and Borough of Juneau have written into their code that after applying, eligible individuals do not need to apply again for exemption in successive years if there are no changes to ownership or disability status.
City and Borough of Juneau Code 69.10.020 states:
“Subsequent annual applications shall not be required from a person 65 years of age or older claiming under AS 29.45.030(e)(1), from a permanently disabled veteran claiming under AS 29.45.030(e)(2), or from a resident at least 60 years of age or older who is a widow or widower of either, but the assessor may at any time demand proof of current eligibility.”
Assembly member Larry LeDoux voted to support all of the exemptions. “I have a real problem with the process...,” LeDoux said at the meeting. “I believe that this process has to be revised.” Assembly members Joseph Delgado and Jared Griffin echoed LeDoux’s comments.
“I’m on the exact same page and would urge — let’s work with staff to change this code,” Assembly member James Turner said during the meeting. “I’ve been on the Assembly for quite some time; I’ve asked for this to be changed.”
However, past Assembly member Scott Arndt instead urged the Assembly to follow the rules. “The rules were changed under Mayor Dan Rohrer because there was abuse of the system that was in place,” Arndt said at the meeting. “That’s what brought this about and why the yearly filing is on there now. These are the rules in effect right now. We can work towards changing the rules later, but it is our job to rule on the current laws.”
Turner agreed and said if the Assembly voted as they desired and didn’t follow the rules in place then they would not truly be following the law.
“It’s very difficult to determine, we’re not experts,” LeDoux said. “I think it’s left to our judgment, our good judgment. So, when I say I am going to support these appeals, it’s because I’ve read them, and I feel it’s appropriate to make the decision. State law gives us the authority to adjudicate and write ordinances, but it also gives the Assembly the right to interpret what that means.”
