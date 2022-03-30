Kodiak resident Dr. Evan Jones has been so moved by the sight of Ukrainian refugees that he is traveling to Poland to help them find shelter.
“I just felt like I needed to help in any way that I could,” Jones said. “It was watching everything unfold. To see people losing their homes, that really moved me."
Jones is flying out of Kodiak this week. Jones and his daughter Julianna, a certified medical assistant, plan to spend three weeks in Poland providing general medical assistance to refugees.
“If I’m helpful, I’m going to help as long as I can,” he said.
Jones was in a unique position to help out. He bought tickets to fly to Europe before the Russian invasion, he said. His original plan was to visit his daughter in Scotland, where she is studying. He will still be flying into Edinburgh but only as a quick stop before he and his daughter head to Warsaw and travel east from there, he said.
They will be in either Medynka or Chelm, which is near the northern part of the border between Poland and Ukraine. Their location depends on their needs when they arrive.
Jones has been working with the Polish Baptist Foundation to find out where he is needed most. Other than that, he does not know anyone in Poland or Ukraine.
It isn’t his first time traveling to a foreign country to provide medical aid, he said. In the past, he made frequent trips to Cambodia to work at clinics in rural Asia and when he travels around the Pacific corridor, he is often asked by guides to treat locals.
Jones does not expect patients in Ukraine to need intensive medical treatment as the people he encountered in Cambodia. In Cambodia, he has run into children who have severe nutritional deficiencies and people who have ailments that are easily treatable in the United States but are hard to treat in there.
Things are different in Ukraine, according to Jones. The health care system is much better, so he is expecting most of his work to be on patients who have simple problems like ear infections or chronic diseases that have been left untreated for a few weeks, he said.
While he is there, he will be looking for families who can potentially resettle in Kodiak, either until the war is over or for a longer-period of time, he said.
People around him have been jumping at the opportunity to help in any way that they can. The Kodiak Baptist Mission said it is willing to house refugees and give them part-time employment, and the Kodiak Area Native Association — which is buying medicine for Jones to take on his trip — is willing to provide health care for refugees, according to Jones.
“[Even though] it’s just me going over, the Kodiak community is [so] willing to support refugees,” he said. “It's what I love about this community.”
