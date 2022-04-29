The Koniag Board of Directors announced their unanimous support for Tara Katuk Mac Lean Sweeney in the election to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in Congress, according to a Thursday press release. It’s uncommon for the Board of Directors to endorse a candidate, but the directors believe that Sweeney would carry on Young’s legacy of advocating for rural communities and Alaska Natives, according to the press release.
“Tara Katuk Mac Lean Sweeney, like Congressman Young, understands the nuances of our vast and diverse state,” said Koniag President Shauna Hegna in the press release. “She has long been an advocate for Kodiak Island. From infrastructure to jobs, from responsible resource development to social programs, Tara knows our region and communities and will be a strong voice for all Alaskans in Washington D.C. Koniag is proud to support Tara Katuk Mac Lean Sweeney in her race to become Alaska’s first Indigenous congressperson.”
In the press release, the directors cite Sweeney’s comprehension of Alaska Native people, corporations, resource development and subsistence management, as well as her effectiveness in government, as reasons why she is a strong candidate.
Sweeney was the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs in the Department of Interior from 2018 to 2021. She is the first Alaska Native and second woman to hold this position.
During her time in office, the Indian Affairs’ Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development gave grants to American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and tribal entities to conduct feasibility studies for proposed economic development projects, and gave millions of dollars to tribes to develop energy resources, and millions to create programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages, among other things, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Before working for the Department of Interior, Sweeney was the executive vice president for the Arctic Slope Regional Corp., she served on the multinational Arctic Economic Council and was a special assistant for Rural Affairs and Education during Governor Murkowski’s administration.
Sweeney is a member of the Native Village of Barrow Traditional Inupiat Government and the Inupiat Community of the Arctic Slope.
She is one of 48 people in this election. There will be a special mail-in primary election on June 11. The top four candidates in the primary will advance to the special general election, which will take place on Aug. 16.There will be ranked choice voting in these two elections.
