There are many ways to form a community and one of them is reading, according to Ani Thomas, the youth specialist at the Kodiak Public Library.
It is with this thought in mind that she decided to start the library’s teen book club.
“I think books are more meaningful when we can share them,” she said.
Thomas is not the only person who thinks that way. She took the initiative to start a book club after several teen volunteers and library patrons expressed a desire to join one. For many of them, they wanted a space to enjoy books, especially those who did not have a lot of friends who shared their love of reading, Thomas said.
“Book clubs offer community,” Thomas said. “[Reading] is a hobby and with any hobby we want to share that love with someone. Books especially beg to be enjoyed and reprocessed and I think that they can do that together.”
The first book that the members of the book club chose to read is “Splintered” by A.G. Howard. The book is inspired by Lewis Caroll’s “Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There” — the source material for the lore in “Alice in Wonderland” movie — and is, as Thomas describes it, “dark, creepy and whimsical.”
Dark, creepy and whimsical might sound like a strange combination, but it’s perfect for teens, Thomas said. It piques their curiosity, encourages them to ask questions and explore ideas, she said.
Part of the process of delving into the meaning of that book will involve doing activities and making crafts, according to Thomas. This might be having tea parties or creating bookmarks, Thomas said. A lot of it is up in the air and the teens will be guiding the process, she said.
“It’s just about connecting and talking about the ideas,” Thomas said. “[Although] I am hoping that it leads [people] to reading Lewis Carroll’s story about Alice’s adventures.’”
The book club is still taking members. Its next meeting will be on Feb. 4. The club is planning to meet every four weeks via Zoom. Anyone interested in joining should contact Thomas at 907-486-8683.
In addition to hosting a book club, the library will have a reading challenge for youth and adults. The challenge is for people to read 22 books in the year 2022 — two from 11 different types of genres.
