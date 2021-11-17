Surrounded by friends and co-workers at a seemingly normal post-inservice lunch, a surprised Michelle Pennington clasped her face when she was recognized as the education support professional for 2022.
Principal Neil Hecht kicked off the impromptu ceremony with a quick wrap-up asking what teachers and staff had learned from the inservice event before calling up NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer, who soon after announced the award.
“The good work in Kodiak has been noticed by NEA-Alaska members and members of the education community throughout the state,” Klaameyer said. “(Michelle) has done phenomenal work and was described as an enthusiastic volunteer and working tirelessly, selflessly and going above and beyond.”
The NEA-Alaska ESP of the Year Award is presented annually to non-certificated members of NEA-Alaska who display excellence in supporting public education, community engagement and character.
Klaameyer noted that Pennington took on a new role within the district’s food service department when the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020.
“During the pandemic, she took care of people’s needs in other ways by delivering food around the island, finding out who was quarantined and delivering care packages to those students, families and staff members,” Klaameyer said. “It’s very selfless — taking care of other people.”
After a round of applause, a speechless Pennington provided a brief speech on the recognition, acknowledging the past two years had been challenging both professionally and personally.
“It’s been stressful for all of us (teachers and staff) with the pandemic,” Pennington said. “When I saw people whose kids did not have food and parents who lost hours because of it, I made sure that we got food to them, but it was not by doing it by myself. It was with help from principals and teachers who were contacted, and we made sure kids had food to eat.”
Pennington has worked as an educational support professional at Kodiak High School for 17 years, 15 of those years with intensive needs students and two years in resources.
“This is my home,” Pennington said of Kodiak and the school district. “I look forward to waking up every day and working with the kids.”
Pennington told KDM that the award had come as a complete surprise, but she was excited about it.
“It took the wind right out of my sails,” Pennington said. “I never had an inkling of this whatsoever.”
Pennington said the award recognized not only her work but also the fact that “Kodiak is recognized again for the work that we do in our school district.”
The NEA-Alaska support professional award was Kodiak Island Borough School District’s second in two years. Phyllis Clough of Old Harbor was recognized last year — via a virtual announcement — for her work at Old Harbor School. The school district as a whole was recognized in a separate award for its protocols in keeping students safe during the pandemic.
Pennington’s main duties as an education support professional at KHS involve working one-on-one with students to do credit recovery and progress monitoring on math and reading. She also has helped high school students obtain job skills such as food handler’s cards.
In addition, she has served as the president of the Kodiak Island Educational Support Association since 2015. During that time, she has used “that role to build trust and cooperation with the school district while improving the working conditions and opportunities for all classified education support employees,” according to Klaameyer.
Pennington said she floats between classes from English and geography to culinary arts to assist as needed. She said the duties have been essential during the pandemic.
“For some of the students, this place is like home, where they get a meal and positive praise,” Pennington said. “There’s just been a tremendous amount of work to keep students in school and keep the education going, to make them comfortable and have some sort of normal life even though we still have to wear masks in school.”
She said the community has provided immense support to ensure the schools remain open.
“As a whole the community supports us, and you need that because without that support you can’t do anything,” she said. “This is all inclusive, and we all have to work as one.”
During the period when she delivered meals to children, she said she started providing snacks for the four-legged companions.
“It got to the point where I had to start carrying dog biscuits because students would bring their dogs with them when they got their meals,” Pennington said. “The dogs would actually sit up and line up at the school van waiting for their treats.”
Hecht, KHS’ principal, said it took a lot of effort to keep the award a secret.
“It was very difficult to keep secret, and even my two assistant principals didn’t know about it until this afternoon (Monday),” Hecht said. “We wanted to keep it under wraps so that we could have her surprised when she got the award. It was really good to see that because we need that.”
Hecht said Pennington deserved the award.
“I think this award is a direct reflection of her commitment to her duty as not only an aide but also as an employee of the school district to put students first and going above and beyond daily for the needs of the school district and the community,” Hecht said.
Pennington said she was originally planning to take the day off, but was told she was needed at work by Hecht.
“My principal was sneaky enough to say that he needed to meet with me,” Pennington said. She kept receiving text messages from Hecht saying he was in different locations before ending up in the cafeteria for the lunch gathering.
“I’m glad I did not take the day off,” Pennington said.
Klaameyer, NEA-Alaska’s president, said the selection committee saw a consistent theme of going above and beyond and selflessness in the letters of support included in Pennington’s nomination packet.
“For Michelle being an ESP, it’s not just a job but a calling and her life,” Klaameyer said. “That came through loudly as did hearing all the personal stories about the things she’s done for students. Anything the kids need, she’s there to provide that and help them thrive.”
The letters of support included one from Superintendent Larry LeDoux.
“For almost two decades, Michelle has been supporting the students and staff of the Kodiak Island Borough School District,” LeDoux said in his letter of recommendation. “Whether it be for the School District, or for an individual in the community, she does not hesitate to offer whatever assistance is required.”
Klaameyer called educational support professionals, such as teachers aides or support staff, “the glue that holds a building together and helps other staff to do their jobs.”
“They connect in so many ways with kids that others don’t because they get to know kids,” Klaameyer said.
During a brief presentation at a Board of Education meeting Monday night, Pennington said the award reflects the entire district.
“I had the support of the entire district, my colleagues, the superintendent and assistant superintendent and school board,” she said. “This award is for everyone because we’re all here for the kids.
Pennington will receive the award at an NEA-Alaska event in January, where she will also act as a keynote speaker.
