The board for Fire Protection Area No. 1 held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss ideas for the long-planned addition to the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department station.
The building was originally supposed to have several things as follow-up projects when it was built in the late ’90s, according to chairman Richard Carstens. A portion of the building is regularly used for everything from a gathering spot for community groups to a precinct for local, state and federal elections.
“There’s been so many groups that have used the area, it’s almost become a community center for this part of town,” Carstens said in an interview with KDM. “We want to be where we could make it fully usable, not only for us, but for the rest of the community.”
The Fire Protection board is looking to add storage and enough restrooms to allow large numbers of people to use the space. Currently the facility has only two sets of restrooms, and they aren’t easily accessible from the classroom. In addition, items currently have to be stored against the walls in the classroom.
“If we get it, we’re going to have one shot at this and we need to maximize the benefit for the monies that we have allocated to spend for the project,” Carstens said.
The board decided to continue developing one of the conceptual designs, which can be found in the online meeting agenda for the board. Earlier sketches of the addition have included a kitchen. But the board will instead look into creating a coffee nook and using the extra space for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant unisex bathroom.
The addition will be funded by the borough’s tax dedicated for the area’s fire protection. Carstens said that there is already enough money in the budget to pay for the project, which is expected to be about $500,000. He said the project should take about a year to complete.
