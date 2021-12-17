There is a new book on the shelves of the Alutiiq Museum: “Unigkuat — Kodiak Alutiiq Legends.” The book, published by the Alutiiq Museum, is a collection of 62 Alutiiq legends from the Kodiak Archipelago.
“We know that storytelling is an art that holds a lot of information about Alutiiq culture, lifestyle, worldview, and much more just embedded in the stories themselves,” Dehrich Chya, the lead editor for the book, said. “We felt it was important to compile these stories and the information they hold into a community resource.”
Tales in the book include creation myths, stories of heroes and takes about shamans, spirits and animals. The book is more than just words on paper, however. Images are an essential part of Alutiiq storytelling, according to the museum. In order to incorporate that crucial cultural component, the book contains 39 illustrations in addition to written stories.
“When viewed together, [the stories] provide a rich view of the Alutiiq world, of the beliefs and values that have shaped our communities for centuries,” museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller said in a news release.
Gathering these stories was, at times, an arduous task, Counceller said in the release. Some of the tales came from recordings that Counceller’s great-grandmother, Fedosia Anaknak Laktonen, made decades ago. The stories had to be transcribed, edited and assembled, Counceller said, which was no easy task, but worth the end result.
By the end of the project, over 45 people were involved in its creation, including 31 artists, eight researchers and more than 10 story tellers. In addition to Chya, the chief curator at the museum, Amy Steffian, co-edited the book.
“We wanted to pursue compiling these legends because we simply didn’t have a single resource where people could go and read Kodiak Alutiiq legends,” Chya said.
“Unigkaut” was funded by the Munartet Project, a collaborative group made up of the Alutiiq Museum, the Kodiak Arts Council, Kodiak College and the Kodiak Island School, that is funded by the Alaska State Council on the Arts. The goal of the Munartet Project is to inspire artistic expression in teachers on the island so that they can share it with their students.
The research team was assisted by the Alaska Native Language Center, the Alaska Native Language Archive, the Pestrikoff Family, the Kodiak Island Borough School District, the Native Village of Afognak, the Journal of American Folklore and the University of Alaska Press.
The book is being sold at the museum for $20 per copy. The museum will be donating books to Kodiak schools, libraries and Native organizations. The Alutiiq Museum is creating an ebook which people will be able to download for free on its website. In 2022, some of the stories will be featured in a monthly podcast.
