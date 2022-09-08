A consultant is recommending up to $9 million in paving and sidewalk projects over the next five years as part of the City of Kodiak’s final draft Long Range Transportation Plan.
Anchorage-based Bristol Engineers presented the draft at a City Council work session Tuesday night. Most of the city’s 29 miles of paved and gravel roads are in fair condition, consultant Jackie Wander said, with about 85 percent having issues, including surface defects, drainage problems, vegetation overgrowth or poor signage.
The most common defects are potholes on both paved and gravel roads, Wander said. And most of the paved roads have cracks along the centerline of the road, and alligator cracking — a condition that reflects poor or inadequate road substructures — near intersections or manhole covers are also prevalent. Ruts, mostly near intersections, and faded pavement markings are also common problems, she said.
Most roads in Kodiak appear to be constructed to minimum design standards, according to the report.
“Paved surfaces have a gravel subbase and a 2-inch-thick asphalt overlay. Some subdivision roads are not paved and consist of 2-foot-thick gravel subbase with a crushed aggregate surface,” the report states.
Wander said each of the city’s major downtown throughfares needs significant repair over the next five years. (Rezanof Drive is owned by the State of Alaska.)
About 7,600 vehicles travel Mill Bay Road every day, according to the report. A short-term fix for the two miles of that road between the “Y” intersection downtown and where it intersects with East Rezanof near the NAPA building would cost approximately $3.3 million, Wander said, adding that the city should consider designing a long-term fix for Mill Bay.
“It has ruts, potholes, patching and cracks in various areas,” Wander said. “There are deteriorating pavement conditions even after recent paving. It’s a high priority road, so now the recommendation is to complete a design study to determine how it should be reconstructed so it will last in the long term.”
Repaving Upper Mill Bay Road — from Center Street running a little more than a mile behind the high school — would cost another $1.8 million.
Wander said Bristol Engineers also is recommending a full overhaul study be done for
Mission Road. It gets about 2,000 vehicles a day, and has potholes and ruts, no sidewalks and poor lighting.
“Walking or riding a bike on Mission is pretty sketchy,” said Council Member Terry Haines.
Widening the road, adding sidewalks or even a gravel path, or making Mission a one-way road have all been discussed, Wander said, adding: “All of those are pretty significant improvements, and we would recommend a design study to evaluate these options for cost and safety and other considerations.”
In the meantime, Bristol Engineers estimates that repaving Mission Road would cost approximately $2.3 million.
Other smaller but still important short-term fixes include:
• Repaving 0.24 mile of Carolyn Street connecting East Rezanof Drive and Lower Mill Bay at an estimated cost $387,360
• Repaving 0.29 miles of Shelikof Street from West Marine Way to Jack Hinkle Way at an estimated cost of $468.060.
Up to 6,000 vehicles a day — many of them heavy trucks — use the waterfront. Wander said the city could consider weight limits or completing a design study to beef up Marine Way and Shelikof Street.
Council member John Whiddon said a tougher road is needed. “It’s cannery row, and I’d like to see us address the road issue there long-term rather than putting a regulatory solution in place.”
Five downtown and city-owned residential gravel roads also would get improvements in Bristol Engineers’ five-year plan.
• East Marine Way, from the Fred Zharoff Bridge to the boatworks, at a cost of $451,920.
• A total of 0.07 miles of Yanovsky Street, at a cost of $112,980.
• A total of 0.18 miles of Sargent Drive, at a cost of $290,520.
• A total of 0.03 miles of Felton Avenue, at a cost of $48,420.
• A total of 0.05 miles of Malutin Lane, at a cost of $80,700.
Specific work recommendations included in the Long Range Transportation Plan are not currently scheduled for improvement as part of any other council action. At its work session Tuesday the council agreed that more public input is needed before the plan could be adopted.
A survey conducted during and after a March public hearing, attended by only 12 residents, only received 17 replies.
Whiddon said he wants more input before adopting the plan, adding: “We can’t put an enormous amount of weight on this survey.”
Mayor Pat Branson said the city will solicit more public comment on the plan before considering adoption.
According to Bristol Engineers, the city of Kodiak spends slightly more per capita on road maintenance than other Alaska communities. Based on a 2020 population of 5,579 within the city limits and a road maintenance budget of $2,190,032, the city spends approximately $393 per person per year. Palmer is lowest, at less than $100 per person, and Valdez is highest, at $625 per person annually.
The complete Bristol Engineers Kodiak Long Term Transportation Plan can be viewed on the city of Kodiak website: city.kodiak.ak.us. Click on the Sept. 6 work session agenda to find a link.
