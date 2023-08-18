Murkowski

STEVE WILLIAMS/Kodiak Daily Mirror

STEVE WILLIAMS/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski and Arkansas Sen. John Boozman visit with staff members at the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-Op during their visit to Kodiak Thursday. The group also toured the Ocean Beauty Seafood production plant and met with local elected officials and others representing the commercial fishing industry.

 

Alaska’s U.S. Senate delegation made a quick swing through Kodiak Thursday to show a Midwestern colleague how Alaska fisheries work. 

Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski brought Senate Agriculture Committee Minority Ranking Member John Boozman, R-AR, to town to visit with local fishermen’s reps, tour the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-Op, and watch the production line at Ocean Beauty Seafoods. 

