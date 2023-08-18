Alaska’s U.S. Senate delegation made a quick swing through Kodiak Thursday to show a Midwestern colleague how Alaska fisheries work.
Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski brought Senate Agriculture Committee Minority Ranking Member John Boozman, R-AR, to town to visit with local fishermen’s reps, tour the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-Op, and watch the production line at Ocean Beauty Seafoods.
Alaska senators want Boozman, an important member of the group writing the next U.S. Farm Bill, to get the connection between fishing and the rest of the U.S. food supply. The next farm bill will set farm policy through 2028.
Murkowski wants Alaska fishermen to have the same access as Lower 48 commodity farmers to crop insurance and revolving loan programs. Currently, federal money for fisheries disasters comes piecemeal from a variety of sources.
“The argument is the same: You can have crop failures in fisheries just like you can on land, and whether it’s some kind of a disaster, or the fact that the crop just didn’t come in,” Murkowski told KDM. “We’re seeing the impact that climate change, warming waters and other issues have within our oceans. This is something I’ve been trying to familiarize with our colleagues who are part of shaping the farm bill.”
Boozman told KDM he’s open to the idea of expanding the farm bill, which is renewed every five years and influences almost every aspect of U.S. food production. “Alaska fisheries have potential to have a greater presence in the Farm Bill. It’s really why we’re here, to find out what’s needed. We read about these things, but I’m anxious to find out for myself what the Alaska fisheries are about,” Boozman said.
Murkowski said Boozman is asking the right questions, seeking to find the similarities between farming and fishing. “When we started talking this morning he asked some great questions, like: ‘What does it cost to buy a seiner? What is the cost of a permit? And how about insurance? When there’s a crop disaster, how do you pay the bank? How do you maintain?’ He’s looking at it from a small farm perspective,” Murkowski said.
Sullivan said he’s pushing for the next Farm Bill to fund an office specifically for fisheries-related issues at USDA. He elaborated on the similarities among U.S. farmers and fishermen.
“We produce a great product, we have to process it, we take huge risks, often by small family businesses,” Sullivan said. “We are exporters, we are subject to the whims of Mother Nature — good year, bad year. We are subject to the whims of the global market, and we can see — like this year — our prices [can] completely crater.”
He said establishing an “Office of Seafood Policy and Integration” within the Agriculture Department is a longshot, but one he’s willing to take.
“It’s a bit of a heavy lift, because USDA institutionally doesn’t want to do this,” Sullivan said. “But I think it makes sense, and I think we’ll get bipartisan support. We’ll get some of the Oregon and Washington senators on board, and Maine. Fisheries are managed by the Commerce Department, but fisheries don’t have a home at USDA, and we want that to happen.”
Boozman agreed that Congress should consider giving fish a place at the Agriculture Department. “Fisheries are unique in the sense that they’re scattered among a bunch of different agencies, and nobody seems to have real ownership of it. But USDA can have a role to play.”
Murkowski agreed that adding yet more into one of Washington’s largest spending programs — with its long history and firm traditions — will be an uphill climb.
“It’s not moving as quickly as we’d like, but it’s not because of the agriculture side of it. It’s because of the benefits side, (food stamps) eligibility and work requirements, things that are exterior to what we’re talking about,” she said.
She said she’ll focus on crop insurance and marketing initiatives, like wild-caught labeling requirements.
Murkowski said the Farm Bill has to better reflect small enterprises on the farm and ocean.
“I’ve never voted for the Farm Bill,” she said. “Why? Because it has historically focused on big agribusiness — support subsidies for extraordinarily large businesses. But the Farm Bill has come a long way, and it’s come in the direction that is beneficial to smaller farmers.
“So rather than sit back and complain about a bill that doesn’t address us, I’m working to make sure we have components in the next Farm Bill that help us address our food insecurity issues here in Alaska as well as promote our seafood more broadly.”
Also on Thursday, Sullivan addressed what he calls a glaring loophole in U.S. policy over importation of Russian seafood.
Russia has blocked imports of U.S. seafood since 2014. Last year, Sullivan and Murkowski pushed for President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to sanction the import of unaltered seafood originating from Russia.
But the executive order failed to block Russian seafood processed in China.
Sullivan brought his “U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act of 2023” to close the loophole to the Senate floor in June. But Sullivan said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., blocked Sullivan’s measure to protect Massachusetts’ processor Gorton’s Seafoods, which sells Russian fish processed in China. “It’s fish laundering is what it is,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he’ll keep fighting to keep Russian fish off the American market. “If the American consumer knew they were eating this Russian seafood, they wouldn’t want it. … That’s our approach. It’s not going to solve the problems, but it will help. If it was farmers, or Wall Street bankers, you would have solved this months ago.”
