The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly interviewed the three borough mayor applicants during last Thursday’s work session.
Assembly members Scott Arndt and Joseph Delgado and Rebecca Skinner, attorney for Skinner Law Office LLC and executive for Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association, have applied for the seat of borough mayor.
The Borough Assembly voted on April 6 to open applications for the mayor’s seat to the general public as well as Assembly members.
The Assembly scheduled interviews with the applicants in a round-table style setting during the work session. Each candidate was asked eight questions related to the position and governing body itself as well as their priorities for the position.
“The main purpose of the borough was created to help fund schools. Kodiak Island Borough owns all the school facilities around the island and is responsible for those,” Arndt said in the interview. He also followed up with the hospital facilities and service districts.
“I think our job is to help to make sure that the hospital and school are successful in the long term and make plans in that way with expansion as we grow,” Delgado said in the interview.
Skinner agreed with Arndt, but pointed out that he didn’t mention planning and zoning, solid waste, or other services. “I see the role of the Assembly and the borough government is to make sure that those services are being done and the needs of the borough are being met and also funding those services,” Skinner said in the interview.
The candidates were each asked to highlight what they believe are the most pressing issues the borough is facing. Delgado highlighted staff vacancies and retention. Skinner agreed, and added public involvement and engagement in borough activities and groups. Arndt highlighted school funding as being the No. 1 issue faced by the borough.
Each candidate was also asked to state their priorities if they were appointed as the mayor. Skinner began with prioritizing the business of the borough and acting as mayor with agenda setting and leading meetings. Arndt prioritized the budgeting process the borough is currently going through for the upcoming fiscal year and lowering the mill rate. Delgado again wanted to prioritize borough staffing as what he believed to be the biggest issue the borough is facing followed by the budgeting process.
Each candidate was also given the option to give their own closing comments.
“All rural residents are important; I think everybody needs to have a chance to be heard...,” Delgado said. “I have a good network of people in all other villages, so I had some good feedback from those people.”
“I do have six years on the Assembly. I understand how borough business works,” Skinner said. “I have four years as deputy mayor, so I understand what is required. I’ve had the opportunity to work with three different mayors, so I’ve seen quite a range of styles and approaches.”
“The first thing is the Kodiak Island Borough mayor is a weak-mayor form of government,” Arndt said. “In other words, the mayor has very little power on there. The power lies within the Assembly... . It’s mainly helping facilitate things for the next five months, and I feel I am the best candidate for that.”
The Assembly will review, decide and appoint the new mayor on Thursday.
Aimee Williams vacated the borough mayor’s seat on Sunday to take the position of borough manager, to which she was appointed in March.
Regardless of who fills the seat, the next borough mayor will be appointed by the Assembly. The process for filling such a vacancy depends on when it occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone in the next election.
If the vacancy had occurred more than six months before the next election then a special election would have been scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Since Williams’ start date as borough manager is today her replacement will be made by appointment. The Assembly only needs a majority vote to appoint the next borough mayor.
If an Assembly member is appointed as the next mayor, that person must give up his seat on the Assembly. The selected candidate would serve as mayor until the next regular election, at which time he could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of Williams’ term, according to borough code.
If an Assembly member is chosen, the Assembly would be required to create a process for taking applications for the Assembly seat vacancy and then select a candidate from the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.