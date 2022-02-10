The public is being asked to submit questions for a superintendent candidate community forum.
For months now, the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Board of Education has been looking for someone to take over the role after the current superintendent, Larry LeDoux, retires later this year. The top three candidates for the position will be in Kodiak on Monday and will be interviewed during a candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m.
Questions can be submitted to forms.gle/uoTxFA6ND1Q4CZ2z8. The link can be found on the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s website, on the homepage under the “Upcoming Events” section. There is a chance that not every question will be asked because of time constraints, the website states. Members of the public will not be able to ask questions in-person at the forum.
The threecandidates are Andrew Anderson, Cynthia Mika and Debbie Treece.
Anderson was superintendent of the Yukon School District from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that, he worked as the assistant superintendent and director of human resources for the district for two years.
Mika has 28 years of experience in education. She was in administrative positions for the last 19 of those years. Since 2015, she has been the assistant superintendent of the Little Elm Independent School District in Little Elm, Texas. Mika has expressed interest in being the KIBSD superintendent before. She applied for the position six years ago.
Treece has worked in the Chugach School District for 27 years. During that time, she held multiple positions including a preschool and elementary school teacher, a housing facilitator, teacher incentive manager and special education coordinator, and as executive director of student services. She has been in that last position since 2016.
On Tuesday, the Board of Education will enter an executive session to discuss the candidates, board President Julie Cain Hill told the KDM in a past interview.
