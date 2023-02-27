Emergency repairs started Friday on the East Elementary School gym, which was deemed potentially dangerous and closed earlier this month.
Kodiak-based Friend Contractors is doing the repair work, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Emergency repairs started Friday on the East Elementary School gym, which was deemed potentially dangerous and closed earlier this month.
Kodiak-based Friend Contractors is doing the repair work, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad.
An interior soffit, commonly referred to as the underside of eaves that hide piping, was recently found to be coming loose from the ceiling of East Elementary’s gymnasium. After an inspection, the Kodiak Island Borough found the weight of attached water lines for the boiler and the sprinkler system to be too much for the soffit to support. The soffit poses a significant risk of becoming unattached, especially in the case of potential earthquakes.
The job could require alteration if more issues are found during repairs, Conrad said.
Darin Hargraves, director of maintenance and operation, said in an email to Kodiak Daily Mirror: “The framing of the support structure for the heating and sprinkler pipes has been exposed, and the appropriate joist hangers, fasteners and structural wood screws can be installed as directed by our engineer. It is yet to be determined when these construction supplies will be on location as some of the items may not be available locally.”
Conrad said his hope is to get the facility back in operation as soon as practical while also ensuring the health and safety for students, faculty and other users of the facility.
Not only could the soffit coming down be dangerous to people underneath it, but a break in the water lines could cause structural damage.
As a temporary fix, braces were installed in the gymnasium to prevent the soffit and pipes from falling.
According to Superintendent Cyndy Mika, students have been going outside or using classrooms for physical education courses. She said the gymnasium is also used by community members. To ensure safety, access to the gymnasium has been limited and the doors have had locks replaced.
“Until the repairs are completed and we deem the gym safe, it is not being used,” Mika said via email.
School buildings are owned and maintained by the Kodiak Island Borough. The issue was discovered by maintenance staff for the school, and engineered plans have been made for the reinforcement and construction needed. Conrad did not give a cost for how much the repairs would be.
Hargraves said repairs are expected to be completed within two weeks, and the gym will reopen for school use once the area is secured.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.