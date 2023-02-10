A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
South End Trail on Near Island, 115 Trident Way. Length 1.5 mile. Elevation gain: 229 feet. Route type: Loop
Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 40 minutes to complete. This trail is great for hiking, running and walking, and it’s unlikely you’ll encounter many other people while exploring. Alltrail writes: “You’ll need to leave pups at home. Dogs aren’t allowed on this trail.” It is within city limits so all dogs are welcome on leash. Good signage.
COME OUT OF THE COLD
TODAY
• Every Friday night there is a featured local band Under the Moose at Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive. Phone: 907.486.5712
• Orpheum Theatre, Titanic starts today and runs through Thursday. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show starts at 7 pm. Matinee doors open 1:30 pm. Show starts at 2 pm. Rated PG-13. 102 Center St. Phone: 907.486.5449
• Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 pm. 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A. Phone: 907.486.5400
• Tabletop Role Playing: The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907.486.8686. Create a character and improv through with a group. Ages 10+ welcome. Under 18 must be with a guardian who is also playing.
• Extension Workshops and Classes (Goes through Saturday). Feb. 8-11) Demonstrations and hands-on workshops will be offered by Sarah Lewis from the Cooperative Extension Service while she is visiting Kodiak. Topics include Probiotic pickles, pressure canning, preserving fruits, berries and vegetables, and how to start a cottage food business. Sign up here: bit.ly/Kodiak_Extension_2023.
SATURDAY
• Mixed Media Workshop Continues at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive. Explore a variety of materials and combina-tion materials that can result in playful yet meaningful two- and three-dimension artwork. 2-4 pm. Cost is $125. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc. alaska.edu
• Drawing without Perfection workshop continues at Kodiak College with an emphasis on intuitive drawing. Focuses more on the act of drawing as observation as opposed to a “perfect picture.” 4:30-6:30 pm. Cost is $110. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• Kodiak Harvest’s pick-up time local fish and produce. 1420 Selig St. Noon-3 pm
• Kodiak Athletic Club - Every Saturday FREE nutrition classes open to public, offered by owner/longtime competitive body builder Lindsay Knight-3689 E. Rezanof Dr. 11:30 am-Phone 907.486.8770
• Polar Emersion Group – Polar- dip -FREE discover the benefits of cold-water emersion at Gibson Cove- Gibson Cove Rd. Group Meets every Saturday at 9:30 (sunrise)
• The Kodiak Public Library, Crafternoon Pop-up Valentines Learn how to make a pop-up card and send a valentine to your favorite author-supplies provided Ages 12+ Sign-up by calling or stopping by the library 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686
MONDAY through
THURSDAY
Spirit Week at Kodiak High School. All day. Go here for more information: kibsd.org/khs/calendar/
TUESDAY
Senior Citizens of Kodiak Inc. will be honoring everyone 80 and older on Valentine’s Day. Noon to 1 pm. There will be lunch and door prizes.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 days and hours vary. Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays 11 am-4:30 pm. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave., Wednesday-Friday, Noon to 4 pm. Phone: 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm-7 pm
