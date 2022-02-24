A Coast Guard law enforcement boarding team allegedly discovered illegally caught halibut and lingcod on a fishing vessel 12 nautical miles northeast of Kodiak, according to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office.
Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco, which is homeported in Ketchikan, boarded the F/V Competition on Saturday. While on the 38-foot fishing vessel, servicemembers seized 18 halibut and one lingcod which were allegedly caught after the season closed, according to the release.
The catch was handed over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement officers in Kodiak.
“Working with our partners in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, our enforcement efforts help the many legitimate Alaskan fishermen we encounter on a daily basis, ensuring nobody gains an unfair competitive advantage at the expense of biological sustainability,” Lt. Brian Williams, Bailey Barco commanding officer, said in the release.
The crew was issued violations for possession of halibut during a closed fishery, operating beyond three nautical miles with an expired Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, or EPIRB, and not having an up to date date commercial fishing vessel safety examination, according to the release.
NOAA is investigating the case.
