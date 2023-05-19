The Kodiak Island Borough Planning and Zoning Commission wants to clarify housing codes to allow for the addition of affordable housing options.
One part of the current code allows for the addition of so-called accessory dwelling units to single-family residences. These units are smaller, independent residential dwelling units located on the same lot as a stand-alone single-family home.
The intent of the code is to “add options and housing choice in residential neighborhoods and can be an effective way to add affordable housing to existing neighborhoods. [Accessory dwelling units] also provide a flexible way to address family needs for additional housing,” the code states.
However, Kodiak Island Borough staff brought the code before the Planning and Zoning Commission at its May 10 meeting to clarify the term “accessory dwelling units” and to get support for altering verbiage that appears to be contradictory.
The intent of the code is to allow for the addition of affordable housing, but the code goes on to state that it is not meant to allow two family residences in a single-family residential zoning district, which would mean the units could not be rented out. Another part of the code states that the units could not be used as transient housing or as bed and breakfasts.
“I would rather give the public more rights and remove the responsibility from staff to try to enforce something that would be subjective and difficult to enforce. And, like I said, I don’t see any call for enforcement of the rest of the rentals,” a commission member stated at the meeting.
Borough staff presented an altered version of the code that removed the contradictions. If approved, it would allow for the units to be rented out. Staff also clarified several of the issues with the existing code during the May 10 meeting.
The Zoning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the code change in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.