Stacy Studebaker and bone re-articulation expert Lee Post recently assess and conduct maintenance on the male gray whale skeleton in the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The pair cleaned, repaired cracks and otherwise “spruced up” the skeleton for the first time in years.
Shelly Lawson said this to the Kodiak Daily Mirror: “This reunites a team that helped establish this exhibit that has been part of the building since we opened. And the effort, of course, was in the making for many years prior to that with a long process of burying the whale, getting permissions, researching, excavating, cleaning the bones, and much more.” Lawson is the environmental education coordinator for the facility.
